The most anticipated match this weekend will offer is a preview of the Champions League Final, with Manchester City and Chelsea squaring off at the Etihad. With neither manager wanting to expose their approach for the final and City just one win away from clinching the title, this match is extremely intriguing. The unpredictable element is how Chelsea will approach this fixture, which makes it a hard sell from a betting perspective in my opinion. While I believe City will win, the situation has prompted my decision to look at the other matches on Saturday for appealing wagers.