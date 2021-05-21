newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Wrestlers Comment On Return To Events On The Road

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral WWE Superstars took to Twitter this afternoon to react to the touring announcement made this morning. As noted, WWE announced that they are returning to the road with a 25-city tour that begins on Friday, July 16 with a live SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, July 18 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, and a live RAW on July 19 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Tickets for those three shows go on sale this Wednesday, and WWE will be announcing the rest of the dates in the coming weeks. The 25-city schedule will run through Labor Day, which is Monday, September 6.

www.pwmania.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marie
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Braun Strowman
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Triple H
Person
Dolph Ziggler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlers#Wwe Champion#Combat#Twitter#Smackdown#Bank#The Strowman Express#Heelcrew#Braunstrowman#Wwe Hall Of Famer Jbl#Dickies Arena#Wwe Returns#Arenas#Tripleh#Dallas#Tickets#Houston#Welcome Back#Toyota Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Jade Cargill Comments On Turning Down WWE Following A Tryout, Talks Chyna

During the latest edition of the “Wrestling With The Week” podcast, AEW Superstar Jade Cargill commented on turning down WWE after a tryout, her time in AEW so far, Chyna being an inspiration, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On what sparked her interest...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Former WWE referee comments on The Rock

Mike Chioda has been one of the most popular and recognizable referees in the modern era of WWE, having been in the ring alongside athletes in some of the matches that have made the history of this business. In a recent interview with Michael Morales Torres for 'Lucha Libre Online', Chioda revealed that he was personally chosen by The Rock to referee two of his most important matches at WrestleMania.
WWEComicBook

Former WWE Champion Returns During WWE Raw

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal officially returned to WWE television this week, arriving on Monday Night Raw alongside NXT's Shanky (Dilsher Shanky) and Veer (formerly Rinku Singh of the Indus Sher tag team.) Mahal was taken off television and underwent knee surgery back in June 2019, and his recovery wound up keeping him out of action all the way up until the April 27, 2020 episode of Raw. He defeated Akira Tozawa in his return match that night, only to announce shortly after that he needed to undergo another knee surgery.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Possible Return Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE RAW

It looks like Jinder Mahal may be returning to WWE RAW tonight. WWE has just announced Mahal, Charlotte Flair and Braun Strowman for tonight’s RAW Talk episode. That could be a sign that The Modern Day Maharaja is making his return to RAW on tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home show. As...
WWEPWMania

Bray Wyatt Comments On WWE Zombies

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt took to Twitter tonight with a rare tweet, one of his few tweets since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. Wyatt referenced the zombies used at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view and asked fans if they miss him yet. “Miss me yet? #zombies,” Wyatt wrote. Wyatt...
WWEProwrestling.net

AEW returning to the road in July

AEW issued the following press release on Monday to announce that they will resume touring with AEW Dynamite events. May 10, 2021 – After safely hosting 27 live, ticketed events throughout the past nine months at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla., AEW is bringing the excitement of its flagship show AEW.
WWEPWMania

Randy Orton Comments On If He Will Leave WWE To Makes Movies

During an appearance on Kurt Angle’s podcast, Randy Orton talked about if he will leave WWE to make movies like John Cena…. “A lot of guys, I see them branching off and doing other things or making sure they have something lined up for when they can’t wrestle anymore. I don’t know if this is showing my cards or not, but I kid of see myself being with WWE for life. I don’t know why I would go anywhere else. Who knows what the future holds, but although I love movies and auditions – I don’t think acting is my passion. I’m not trying to move to Hollywood or New York and be a full-time actor. The way Batista and Cena did it is they used WWE as a jumping board to go into Hollywood and all that stuff. But I think I’m happy with my place in the WWE right now. The money’s good, the talent’s good, the locker room’s great, and I have a good relationship with all the people that are in charge. I don’t see why I would change that. I only see all of those different variables getting better over the coming years.”
WWEProwrestling.net

Renee Paquette on the WWE wrestler she feels is the best cook in pro wrestling, creating her cook book, her favorite spot to eat while on the road

What the process was like creating the book “Messy in the Kitchen”: “Ive always kinda wanted to do it. So I have been tweeting about it and posting about it and I knew there were recipes that I wanted to have in a cookbook, whenever I was going to do one. So once I was able to join up with Post Hill Press and Permuted Press and be able to get this book up and running, I mean I only had about ten recipes under my belt and I ended up with sixty to seventy, so I only had about three months to write the book. By the time we got everything together and they are like hey here is the deadline, I was like oh damn, I have a lot of work to do. So I did all of it in like a three-four month period. It was a lot of trial and error, like what recipes work, what doesn’t work, what needs to be adjusted, what do I want this book to look like, what are the categories going to be. There was a lot of stuff that I have to sift through and I am just such a cookbook fan that I was like going back to other books that I really liked and getting some inspiration and other people to see just what I wanted this book to look like. So yeah, it was a hell of an experience, I loved doing it, I had such a blast writing the book.”
WWEPWMania

MJF Comments On If He Would Consider Jumping To WWE

In an interview with wrestlingsc.com, AEW star MJF was asked about if he would consider making a move to WWE…. “I’d say I’d be near the end of my contract. I would be the AEW World Champion, I would still be a part of the greatest faction in professional wrestling known as The Pinnacle, all of my brothers in arms would also have gold and then, at that point, the highest bidder, baby. Me and my boys, we’re willing to go wherever the money’s at, it’s that simple.”
WWE411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:. * Naomi and Lana defeated Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose when Naomi pinned Brooke. * Mansoor defeated Cedric Alexander.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The Wrestling World Reacts To WWE’s Return To Live Touring

As we reported earlier today, WWE has officially announced that they will return to live touring starting in July. Following the announcement, Roman Reigns, Triple H, Dana Brooke, Xavier Woods, Braun Strowman, and others took to Twitter to react. Reigns said,. “Prepare for the opportunity to acknowledge your Tribal Chief...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Mickie James Comments On Her WWE Release, Eva Marie’s WWE Return, More

During the latest edition of the “Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast, Mickie James commented on her release from WWE, Eva Marie’s return, Billie Kay’s release, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On her WWE release: “It was like, ‘Oh budget cuts and they...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE: Santos Escobar is a main event level talent

Kushida and Santos Escobar stole the show on Tuesday night with their two-out-of-three falls match for the NXT cruiserweight title. Expectations were high for the match, but they exceeded those expectations by the end of the night. Kushida moves on to what is next while fans wonder where Escobar will turn up. Looking at the current slate of WWE heels, Escobar’s performances scream main event heel on any brand in wrestling.
WWEPWMania

WWE Announces Return To The Road Beginning Money In The Bank Weekend

WWE has announced a 25-city return to touring that begins in July with Money in the Bank weekend. Only 3 dates have been announced as of now but the full schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. These are the first normal dates since the pandemic hit in March 2020.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

MJF Comments On Possible Move To WWE

MJF was asked about possibly leaving AEW for WWE in a few years during a recent interview with Steel Chair Magazine. “I’d say I’d be near the end of my contract. I would be the AEW World Champion, I would still be a part of the greatest faction in professional wrestling known as The Pinnacle, all of my brothers in arms would also have gold and then, at that point, the highest bidder, baby.
WWEPWMania

Video: Jinder Mahal Returns To WWE RAW

Jinder Mahal made his WWE RAW return on tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home episode. Mahal, with Veer (Rinku Singh) and Shanky (Dilsher Shanky) at his side, defeated Jeff Hardy in singles action. This was Jinder’s first RAW match since the win over Akira Tozawa on April 27, 2020. As noted, Mahal...
WWEPopculture

John Cena Teases Return to WWE

Is John Cena on his way back to WWE? Over the weekend, the former WWE Champion went to Instagram to post a photo of the WWE logo. Just like his other Instagram posts, Cena didn't write a caption, leading to every fan speculating he's making a big return. The thought...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Santos Escobar Comments On His Goals In WWE & NXT, & More

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Santos Escobar commented on his goals in WWE and NXT, the Lucha Libre culture, and more. You can check out some highlights from the segment below:. On the importance of his mother to his wrestling career: “She’s my guide. Everyone says their mom...
WWElastwordonsports.com

WWE Main Event Is a Waste of Jeff Hardy

If you tuned into WWE‘s Main Event this week, you will have noticed that Jinder Mahal returned. The former WWE Champion and self-proclaimed “Modern Day Maharajah” came back and successfully defeated Jeff Hardy. Yes, the same Jeff Hardy who – even now, at 43 – is one of the biggest names in the WWE with a career in the company dating back over twenty years. Like Mahal, he, too, is a former WWE Champion. Surely, with Main Event being a throwaway show, this is a waste of two big names.
WWEPWMania

Nikki Cross Returns On WWE Main Event, Ricochet vs. Ali Continues

Monday’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings saw the in-ring return of Nikki Cross. Cross wrestled Naomi, who has been teaming with Lana as of late. This was Cross’ first match since losing to Alexa Bliss on the February 1 RAW show. Before that her last match was the Women’s Royal Rumble, and then a win over Reckoning on the December 31 Main Event episode. She lost to Reckoning on Main Event the week before that, and defeated Lacey Evans on the December 14 show. Her last RAW match came on November 23, another loss to Bliss.