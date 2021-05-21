WWE Wrestlers Comment On Return To Events On The Road
Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter this afternoon to react to the touring announcement made this morning. As noted, WWE announced that they are returning to the road with a 25-city tour that begins on Friday, July 16 with a live SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, July 18 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, and a live RAW on July 19 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Tickets for those three shows go on sale this Wednesday, and WWE will be announcing the rest of the dates in the coming weeks. The 25-city schedule will run through Labor Day, which is Monday, September 6.www.pwmania.com