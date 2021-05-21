newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Alexander Wolfe Comments On WWE Releasing Wrestlers Due To “Budget Cuts”

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an interview with Sport1.de, Alexander Wolfe talked about his impending departure from WWE and “budget cuts” being used as the reason for releases:. “I got a call from WWE on Wednesday and was told that my contract was not extended. It wasn’t officially a dismissal because my contract expires on June 15th. From then on I am no longer a wrestler for World Wrestling Entertainment. Strangely, it hit me less hard than I expected. I’m quite relaxed and happy, I don’t feel like pitying myself. First of all, I am generally a positive person, secondly, I can look back on six wonderful years at WWE with great and unique experiences, thirdly, I have had a plan B for a long time, which I am now tackling – and I also have little time to complain about it. because I have to organize a big move within four weeks, move furniture, cancel subscriptions, all the bells and whistles. It goes on and I am in good spirits that I can now apply everything I have learned elsewhere, where it is just as appreciated – maybe even more.”

www.pwmania.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlers#Budget Cuts#Combat#German#Releases#June 15th#Happy#Time#Subscriptions#Plan B#Move Furniture#Savings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Google
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Former WWE referee comments on The Rock

Mike Chioda has been one of the most popular and recognizable referees in the modern era of WWE, having been in the ring alongside athletes in some of the matches that have made the history of this business. In a recent interview with Michael Morales Torres for 'Lucha Libre Online', Chioda revealed that he was personally chosen by The Rock to referee two of his most important matches at WrestleMania.
WWE411mania.com

Two Matches Announced For Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE has added a couple of matches to the card for this week’s Raw. The company announced The New Day and R-K-Bro vs. the team of AJ Styles, Omos, Jaxson Ryker & Elias on Sunday. Also set was a six-woman tag team match with Asuka, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler.
WWEcultaholic.com

Report: Mia Yim Cut From WWE Smackdown Due To Throwback Segments

This past week's Smackdown was set to see the debut of Mia Yim on the blue brand, only for her appearance to reportedly be pulled because of time constraints. More details surrounding the lack of Yim on Smackdown have now been revealed, with Fightful Select reporting that her absence was because of WWE presenting Friday's show as a Throwback Smackdown.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

MJF Comments On Possible Move To WWE

MJF was asked about possibly leaving AEW for WWE in a few years during a recent interview with Steel Chair Magazine. “I’d say I’d be near the end of my contract. I would be the AEW World Champion, I would still be a part of the greatest faction in professional wrestling known as The Pinnacle, all of my brothers in arms would also have gold and then, at that point, the highest bidder, baby.
WWEPWMania

MJF Comments On If He Would Consider Jumping To WWE

In an interview with wrestlingsc.com, AEW star MJF was asked about if he would consider making a move to WWE…. “I’d say I’d be near the end of my contract. I would be the AEW World Champion, I would still be a part of the greatest faction in professional wrestling known as The Pinnacle, all of my brothers in arms would also have gold and then, at that point, the highest bidder, baby. Me and my boys, we’re willing to go wherever the money’s at, it’s that simple.”
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Mickie James Comments On Her WWE Release, Eva Marie’s WWE Return, More

During the latest edition of the “Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast, Mickie James commented on her release from WWE, Eva Marie’s return, Billie Kay’s release, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On her WWE release: “It was like, ‘Oh budget cuts and they...
WWE411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Wanting ‘Fresh Faces’ On RAW, Smackdown Wrestler May Be Moved

According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, WWE is looking to add some ‘fresh faces’ to the RAW roster, especially since the top of the card has been left weak with Randy Orton and AJ Styles in the tag division. According to the report, there is talk of Aleister Black being moved over from Smackdown, as well as Damian Priest getting a ‘big opportunity.’
WWE411mania.com

Alexander Wolfe ‘Not Cleared’ To Compete On Tonight’s WWE NXT

Alexander Wolfe’s match with Killian Dain on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is apparently off, as Wolfe is “not cleared” to compete. WWE posted the following video with Wolfe saying that he hasn’t been cleared for tonight’s show. This is obviously a storyline situation, as Wolfe has been hesitant on screen to clash with his former tag team partner in Dain.
WWEPWMania

Photos: WWE Celebrity Wrestler Was Backstage At WrestleMania Backlash

Tyson Fury, who wrestled against Braun Strowman at the 2019 WWE Crown Jewel PPV event in Saudi Arabia, was backstage at the Wrestlemania Backlash PPV. Fury and his son Prince took pictures with various people in WWE. As previously noted, there continues to be teases of a Fury vs. Drew...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Quinn McKay Comments On Transitioning From A Wrestler To Interviewer In ROH

During a recent appearance on the “My Big Break” podcast, Quinn McKay commented on starting out as a wrestler and transitioning into a backstage interviewer for Ring of Honor, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On transitioning from wrestling to interviewing: “When I came...
WWEPWMania

Updated NXT Line Up For Tonight: New Match, Alexander Wolfe Pulled

Alexander Wolfe vs. Killian Dain has been pulled from tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network. As seen in the video below, Wolfe visited the NXT trainer’s room and complained of a stomach bug. The trainer then ruled that he is unable to compete for 7 days or so. Wolfe’s Imperium partners Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner responded to the news of Wolfe’s stomach bug with skepticism.
WWEprowrestlingnewshub.com

Wrestlers Who Worked AEW Dark Attended Recent WWE Tryout

According to Fightful Select, a number of wrestlers who have appeared and competed on AEW Dark, which is considered as the promotion’s developmental show, have attended WWE’s most recent tryout this past May 6th and 7th at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It was determined that WWE’s tryout...
WWEf4wonline.com

Daily Update: Alexander Wolfe, AEW Rampage, Impact

WOL: AEW to TBS, new TV show, tonight's line-up, NXT, Lance Storm co-hosts!. B&V&G&C: Shawn Michaels A&E Biography, Granny talks zombies and more!. JOB LISTING: Web/UI Developer(s) Experience with OnLamp (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP) GITHUB and Linux command line experience while be helpful as well. CMS - Drupal and...