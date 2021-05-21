newsbreak-logo
NFL

Several Ohio State Players Listed On Mel Kiper’s Initial 2022 NFL Draft Big Board

Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kilmo_0a7SuREw00

It’s been just three weeks since the 2021 NFL Draft wrapped up, yet ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper is already looking forward to next year’s event, which will take place in Las Vegas on April 28-30, as he released his first Big Board and positional rankings for the 2022 draft class this week.

Ohio State is once again well-represented, with Kiper projecting three current Buckeyes coming off the board in the first round, including junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson at No. 11 overall.

“Wilson is an outstanding talent, as he caught 43 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns last season,” Kiper said. “Thirty-seven of those catches and five of those touchdowns came when he was lined up in the slot, but he should get more opportunities outside in 2021.

“Wilson ran a lost of crossers from (former quarterback) Justin Fields last season. He can break tackles after the catch. With him and (senior) Chris Olave, the Buckeyes have one of the best receiving duos in the country – again.”

Kiper is also high on junior defensive end Zach Harrison, whose place on the list (No. 22 overall) is more of a projection based on potential than his past production.

“Harrison has a massive frame, though his production hasn’t quite lived up to his talent – yet,” Kiper said. “He has 5.5 sacks and 9.5 total tackles for loss in two seasons at Ohio State. Harrison has double-digit sack potential and should be one of the Big Ten’s best edge rushers this season.”

The aforementioned Olave rounds out the list at No. 25 overall, which would give Ohio State at least three first-round picks for the fourth time in the last seven drafts, joining the 2016, 2017 and 2020 classes.

“Olave made the surprising decision to return to school, and I think he made the right call. It was a loaded 2021 class of receivers, and he likely would have been a Day 2 pick. Now, he can keep developing at Ohio State and try to be the No. 1 wideout off the board.

“Olave played both outside and in the slot last season, catching 50 passes for 729 yards and seven scores. He ranked 12th in the FBS in yards per route run (3.2), as he was targeted often by Fields on vertical throws. Olave should easily crack 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.”

There are 32 first-round picks each year, but Kiper only listed 25 prospects on his big board. That leaves seven additional selections that could also be Buckeyes, with returning senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett as the most likely.

Kiper has Garrett ranked as the No. 1 player at the position for 2022. He also has returning senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford and senior defensive end Tyreke Smith as the seventh-best players at their position, senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert as the eighth-best tight end and senior cornerback Sevyn Banks as the ninth-best cornerback available.

