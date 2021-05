Allied Global Marketing, an entertainment, lifestyle and sports marketing agency, acquires Honey+Buzz, an experiential marketing agency based in Dublin. Allied says that the acquisition bolsters its existing North American experiential marketing business and expands its global footprint. Honey+Buzz was an early adopter of virtual and hybrid events, and has developed integrated creative experiences using such technology solutions as bespoke blockchain product sampling. “As the demand for in-person live experiences returns, the combination of Allied and Honey+Buzz is uniquely positioned to bring our clients the best of integrated live and digital experiences,” said Honey+Buzz co-founders Jonny and Paddy Davis. “Allied’s resources, clients and expertise across the full range of marketing services will allow us to leverage our capabilities on a global stage.”