newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Latest Backstage News On WWE Releasing Velveteen Dream

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs noted, WWE released The Velveteen Dream on Thursday afternoon. He had not appeared on NXT TV since losing to Adam Cole in December, and after being away for some time, he was backstage at the May 10 RAW show, but never scheduled to appear. In an update, Bryan Alvarez...

www.pwmania.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Velveteen Dream
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Bryan Alvarez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream On#Combat#Show Time#Today#Nxt Tv#Backstage#Today#December#Talk#Friends#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE’s Reaction To AEW Blood And Guts Match

WWE officials “hated” the inaugural Blood and Guts match on last week’s AEW Dynamite, according to a report on PWI Insider. The report noted that one person in WWE management told Dave Scherer that the Blood and Guts match “set the business back 30 years.”. However, several active WWE Superstars,...
WWEPWMania

Kurt Angle Talks About A Real-Life Backstage Fight In WWE

During a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle talked about a real-life backstage fight between Booker T and Batista that took place in 2006:. “I was there after the fight ended, but I heard what occurred. Batista got there for a commercial shoot. We were all doing a commercial. I think it was for SummerSlam, and someone approached him and Batista said, ‘When are you coming over to SmackDown because I have nobody to work with,’ and Booker took that as, ‘Wait a minute, I’m on SmackDown, there are a lot of people to work with.’ I think Batista was just saying because there were a lot of injuries going on, it was getting a little bare at the top, and he was just trying to tell the person I’d love for you to come over and work a program with you.”
WWEPWMania

Latest News Regarding Jeff Hardy’s Status With WWE

As seen on the May 10th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, Jeff Hardy lost to a returning Jinder Mahal. Hardy has been appearing on Main Event in recent weeks which has led to fans speculating about his status with the company. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding Hardy:
WWE411mania.com

Backstage Status Update on Humberto Carrillo Following WWE Raw

– As previously reported, Humberto Carrillo appeared to be hurt or possibly injured during his match with Sheamus during last night’s edition of WWE Raw. Humberto Carrillo attempted a Sunset Flip on Sheamus to the outside, but landed awkwardly. Then Sheamus fell on Carrillo’s knee before being declared the winner. Dave Meltzer commented on Carrillo’s condition on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio show.
WWEPWMania

Backstage Update On The WWE SummerSlam Date

The 2021 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will reportedly take place in late August after all. It was reported last week that WWE may hold the annual SummerSlam pay-per-view earlier than usual as a kickoff to the return to ticketed touring, but now PWInsider reports that SummerSlam is scheduled for Sunday, August 22.
WWEPWMania

Video: Humberto Carrillo Takes Bad Bump At RAW, Backstage News

Monday’s WWE RAW saw Humberto Carrillo vs. WWE United States Champion Sheamus end with an awkward finish after a bad bump at ringside. The match abruptly ended after Carrillo delivered a Sunset Flip Powerbomb from the apron to the floor. Sheamus landed hard on Carrillo’s knee, and Carrillo signaled for the referee. He was then checked on by the referee, leading to the finish. It should be noted that Sheamus did have his arm raised after the match.
WWEPWMania

Backstage News On AEW Dynamite’s PAC vs. Orange Cassidy Match

The original finish to the PAC vs. Orange Cassidy #1 contender’s match on last night’s AEW Dynamite show had to be changed. The match ended in a double count out, and it was then announced that Kenny Omega will defend his AEW World Title against PAC and Cassidy in a Triple Threat at Double Or Nothing.
WWEPWMania

Controversial Name Backstage At This Week’s Edition Of WWE RAW

On Monday afternoon prior to the May 10th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:. “Velveteen Dream is backstage at RAW. No idea if he’s there for the show, but he hasn’t been around of late.”. As previously reported, there were accusations made towards Dream...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE: Five dream matches versus MLW

The last few months in professional wrestling have been some of the most exciting in professional wrestling in over a decade. The forbidden door opened, and the AEW, Impact, and NJPW partnership began. Many fans wondered if WWE would be forced to open their door to working with another company in the future.
WWE411mania.com

Backstage Note on WWE’s New Character for Eva Marie

– As previously reported, WWE aired a new vignette for returning Superstar Eva Marie last night during Raw. Dave Meltzer discussed WWE’s planning for Marie’s return and her new gimmick during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. According to Meltzer, WWE’s idea is to portray this version of Marie as a babyface....
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Report – Velveteen Dream Backstage At Last Night’s RAW

According to a report from Pwinsider, Velveteen Dream was backstage at last night’s RAW TV tapings. Dream has been off WWE TV since December 23rd when he lost a match to Adam Cole. While he was backstage at the show, there were no plans to use him. For what it’s...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Backstage Note On The Finish To Humberto Carrillo Vs. Sheamus On Tonight’s WWE RAW

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Humberto Carrillo vs. WWE United States Champion Sheamus end with a no contest finish after a bad bump at ringside. The match abruptly ended after Carrillo delivered a Sunset Flip Powerbomb from the apron to the floor. Sheamus landed hard on Carrillo’s knee, and Carrillo signaled for the referee. He was then checked on by the referee, leading to the quick double count out finish.
WWEPWMania

Backstage News On The Damian Priest vs. The Miz Match At WrestleMania Backlash

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Miz was reportedly injured during his lumberjack match against Damian Priest at the WWE Wrestlemania Backlash PPV. Fightful Select noted the following about Miz’s injury which is believed to be the first significant one of his career…. “As seen on the show, there was a...
WWEPWMania

Backstage AEW News Regarding Santana, Riho and Andrade

Via Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, here are some AEW-related news items from this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. * As PWMania.com previously reported, Meltzer noted that there have been talks between Andrade and AEW. At this point, there’s no word on where things stand between the two sides. Andrade doesn’t have a non-compete clause from his WWE release and is free to work for any promotion he wants to.
WWEcultaholic.com

Report: Triple H Assisting Backstage At WWE SmackDown

Since moving away from his role as an active Superstar, Triple H has become heavily involved backstage as the head of NXT and he puts together the black and gold brand's shows with the likes of Shawn Michaels and 'Road Dogg' Brian James. Alongside his NXT duties, Triple H has...
WWEPWMania

Photos: WWE Celebrity Wrestler Was Backstage At WrestleMania Backlash

Tyson Fury, who wrestled against Braun Strowman at the 2019 WWE Crown Jewel PPV event in Saudi Arabia, was backstage at the Wrestlemania Backlash PPV. Fury and his son Prince took pictures with various people in WWE. As previously noted, there continues to be teases of a Fury vs. Drew...