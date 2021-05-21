newsbreak-logo
Why Steve Kerr Thinks Warriors’ Loss to Lakers Will Help Vs. Grizzlies

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Lakers and Grizzlies are much different opponents, Steve Kerr does think there is one aspect of the battle with the Lakers that can help the Warriors going into Friday's showdown. The one thing that applies is just the size and physicality of both teams, it's very similar. It's a similar mindset going into the game, we call it a 'paint game,'" Kerr told 95.7 The Game's "Damon, Ratto and Kolsky" on Thursday.

