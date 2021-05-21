Why Steve Kerr Thinks Warriors’ Loss to Lakers Will Help Vs. Grizzlies
While the Lakers and Grizzlies are much different opponents, Steve Kerr does think there is one aspect of the battle with the Lakers that can help the Warriors going into Friday's showdown. The one thing that applies is just the size and physicality of both teams, it's very similar. It's a similar mindset going into the game, we call it a 'paint game,'" Kerr told 95.7 The Game's "Damon, Ratto and Kolsky" on Thursday.www.lakers365.com