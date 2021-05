The Los Angeles Lakers were supposed to have a 2020-21 team that was arguably better than the 2019-20 team that won an NBA championship. Understanding that while not knowing what went wrong during the season, you’d be surprised to see the Lakers fall from 1st in the West last year to 7th this year. Of course, the crux of the Lakers’ problems this year can be attributed to the health of their two superstars as Anthony Davis and LeBron James both missed multiple months of this season with their injury timelines nearly overlapping.