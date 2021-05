RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky got strong performance in all three phases of the game for an 8-1 series opening win over Belmont on Friday at Earle Combs Stadium. Offensively, the Colonels (18-29, 11-17 OVC) had nine hits and seven walks while platting eight runs. The Bruins were held to three hits and one walk, with starter Darren Williams allowing just one unearned run and two hits over eight innings. He struck out six and walked just one on 105 pitches. Defensively, the fielders accounted for 20 of the 27 outs and made just one error.