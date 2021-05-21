newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Controversial Former White House Staffer Who Cameos In Army Of The Dead

By Mike Bedard
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zombie movies have long been political. "Night of the Living Dead" tackles themes of mob mentality and racial prejudice. George A. Romero's follow-up, "Dawn of the Dead," put a group of survivors in a mall to serve as an allegory for rampant consumerism. Shortly before his death, Romero claimed he felt disappointed that so many modern zombie movies were straight-up horror instead of offering something of substance. Perhaps he would've experienced vindication to see "Army of the Dead," the latest zombie flick from director Zack Snyder.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Sean Spicer
Person
Walter Mondale
Person
George A. Romero
Person
Donna Brazile
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Of The Dead#Horror Movies#Zombie Virus#Political Controversy#Presidential Politics#Zombie Movies#Male Pundit#President Donald Trump#Straight Up Horror#Political Undertones#Survivors#Mob Mentality#Racial Prejudice#Press Secretary#Dawn#Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Army
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

CNN Host Confronts Cedric Richmond Over Biden Statement That Progressives Have 'Socialist Agenda'

CNN host Dana Bash on Sunday confronted Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to President Joe Biden, over Biden's statement that progressives have a "social agenda." In a recent interview with New York Times commentator David Brooks, Biden discussed the rift in the Democratic Party between progressives who have attempted to push him further to the left and moderates seeking bipartisan lawmaking. "The progressives don't like me because I'm not prepared to take on what I would say and they would say is a socialist agenda," Biden said.
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
CNN

He couldn't take Trump's lies anymore

Stephen Richer tried to stay out of it. "But I am human," the Maricopa County, Arizona, election official wrote for CNN Opinion, "I have my limits." He tweeted "this is unhinged" after former President Trump repeated a lie about a missing election database.
U.S. PoliticsCNN

Ted Cruz is now totally cool with trolling the military

(CNN) — Ted Cruz wants to be president. Badly. So badly, in fact, that he's willing to mock the US military to own the libs. Or something. On Thursday, Cruz retweeted a TikTok video originally tweeted by Pardes Saleh, whose You Tube page says she is a Texas real estate agent, that purports to contrast a Russian Army ad with an American Army ad.
POTUSThe Hill

'Madman...racist, sexist pig:' new book reveals Obama's candid descriptions of Trump

Former President Barack Obama reportedly reserved choice words for former President Trump for private conversations, despite often refraining from much public commentary during the 45th president’s term. Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer at The Atlantic, wrote in a book obtained in advance by The Guardian that Obama privately referred to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris’s Impossible Vice Presidency

Air Force Two is a smaller plane than Air Force One. The exterior is the same light-blue and white, but unlike the commander in chief’s plane, the vice president’s aircraft is open plan—from the back, you can see all the way to the front, where a small office doubles as a bedroom. Kamala Harris spends most of her Air Force Two flights in that office, with the door closed. She doesn’t work the plane, the way Joe Biden or even Mike Pence did.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, a Bush aide during 9/11, was unfazed as guest claimed GOP is 'worse' than Al Qaeda

A former White House official for George W. Bush was totally unfazed by the notion that Republicans have become "worse" than the orchestrators of 9/11. Last week, frequent MSNBC guest Kurt Bardella suggested that the GOP has become so "radicalized" that it has become a threat to the nation equivalent to "Al Qaeda, Usama bin Laden," and "the Taliban" as House lawmakers set to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., from leadership.
POTUSNew York Post

Reporters have to get quotes approved by White House before publishing: report

White House reporters are ​seething over a policy that requires them to submit quotes from interviews with Biden administration officials to the communications team for approval, editing or veto, according to a report on Tuesday. ​. The White House is demanding that reporters who conduct interviews with administration officials do...
PetsPosted by
Syracuse.com

Obama mourns death of former White House dog Bo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama’s dog Bo died Saturday after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media. News of Bo’s passing was shared by Obama and his wife Michelle on Instagram, where both expressed sorrow at the passing of a dog the former president described as a “true friend and loyal companion.”