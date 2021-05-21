The Controversial Former White House Staffer Who Cameos In Army Of The Dead
Zombie movies have long been political. "Night of the Living Dead" tackles themes of mob mentality and racial prejudice. George A. Romero's follow-up, "Dawn of the Dead," put a group of survivors in a mall to serve as an allegory for rampant consumerism. Shortly before his death, Romero claimed he felt disappointed that so many modern zombie movies were straight-up horror instead of offering something of substance. Perhaps he would've experienced vindication to see "Army of the Dead," the latest zombie flick from director Zack Snyder.www.looper.com