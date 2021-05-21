newsbreak-logo
Guntersville, AL

Guntersville City Harbor project on track to open spring 2022

Cover picture for the article

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Guntersville City Harbor project is on schedule to open by spring 2022. The $15 million project will include condos, a cigar lounge, indoor-outdoor bars, and at least six restaurants. Once complete, people can expect to dine at Another Broken Egg, La Esquina Cocina, Big Mike's Steakhouse,...

