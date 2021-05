The Pratt community has learned to rely on one tradition that has stood the test of time in Pratt’s business communtity and that is Taylor Printing. Taylor Printing has gone through many generations. Taylor’s grandfather was an apprentice to a printer when he was very young. Later on, he dropped out of high school and went to work full time. His grandfather ended up buying a business called McCoy's Print Shop in 1962, and built it into the multi-generational business it has been since then. Taylor’s father, Jeff, owned the store for many years, but turned over the business to his son, Tyson Taylor, who has been at the helm the past several years.