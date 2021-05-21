Ransomware update, Emporia, Emirates and VR surgery

The Xsens Manus VR Gloves have been created in collaboration between the two brands to help maximize the capabilities of users when in the digital realm. The gloves make use of precise finger tracking to easily capture the spread and overstretch measurements, while also putting flex sensors across the hand to measure two joints per finger. The gloves can be calibrated for use in just 45-seconds using three hand poses, which can then be saved in a calibration profile for later use.