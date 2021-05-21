newsbreak-logo
Ransomware update, Emporia, Emirates and VR surgery

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJess explains the latest on the HSE ransomware attack. Emporia, the company behind the smartphone for the elderly discuss their new device aimed to help those who are visually impaired. The country manager for Emirates Ireland discusses how tech is helping to get passengers back int the sky safely. Ruth Delaney, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, carried out Ireland's first shoulder replacement surgery using 3D blueprinting and VR. She tells Jess about the new innovations.

