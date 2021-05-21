Boulder bicyclist ran stop sign prior to fatal crash, police say
Boulder police said video surveillance shows a bicyclist killed in a crash on Thursday ran a stop sign prior to the collision. Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said video surveillance shows the cyclist leaving the PDQ at 5200 Manhattan Circle at around 3 p.m. Thursday. Aulabaugh said the video shows the cyclist rode through the parking lot in a northwest direction and then went onto Manhattan Circle just prior to South Boulder Road.www.denverpost.com