Boulder, CO

Boulder bicyclist ran stop sign prior to fatal crash, police say

By Mitchell Byars
Denver Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder police said video surveillance shows a bicyclist killed in a crash on Thursday ran a stop sign prior to the collision. Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said video surveillance shows the cyclist leaving the PDQ at 5200 Manhattan Circle at around 3 p.m. Thursday. Aulabaugh said the video shows the cyclist rode through the parking lot in a northwest direction and then went onto Manhattan Circle just prior to South Boulder Road.

www.denverpost.com
