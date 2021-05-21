newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Nani suspended for 2 games for making contact with official

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5Z2C_0a7Srubg00

NEW YORK (AP) — Orlando midfielder Nani was suspended for two games and fined by Major League Soccer on Friday for making physical contact with a match official during second-half stoppage time of his team’s game against D.C. United on May 16.

Nani will miss Sunday’s game against Toronto and a May 29 match against the New York Red Bulls.

The 34-year-old Portuguese winger was given a yellow card for dissent by referee Alex Chilowicz in the fifth minute of stoppage time of Orlando’s 1-0 win. The incident was reviewed by MLS’s disciplinary committee, which decided on the additional discipline.

___

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

462K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C United#Major League Soccer#Card Games#Stoppage Time#Ap#D C United#The New York Red Bulls#Portuguese#Toronto#Orlando Midfielder Nani#Referee Alex Chilowicz#Physical Contact#Discipline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAESPN

76ers' Howard suspended a game for too many technicals

NEW YORK --  Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard was suspended one game without pay by the NBA on Friday for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season. The league said he will serve the suspension Friday night when the 76ers play the first of two homes against the Orlando Magic to close the regular season. If Philadelphia wins one of those games, it will be the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2001.
NHLchatsports.com

Patrick Maroon Suspended One Game Following Saturday’s Altercation

The NHL Player Safety Department has suspended Patrick Maroon for his actions following an altercation with Floriday Panthers’ defenseman Brandon Montour on Saturday. The Tampa Bay Lightning forward took offense to a spear to the groin in the dying moments of the 5-1 defeat. Maroon was being escorted off the ice by the linesman when he shed his gloves and took a run at Montour, contacting him in the face. While the league conceded that contact was not violent, they determined that the totality of Maroon’s response warranted action. As a result, Maroon was suspended for the Lightning’s regular-season finale on Monday.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Brighton striker Maupay suspended for final two games

Brighton will be without striker Neal Maupay for the last two Premier League games of the season. The forward has been given an additional one game ban for his red card against Wolves on May 9th. Maupay served one of the initial two game suspension, but it has been upgraded...
NBANBC Sports

Dwight Howard suspended one game after picking up 16th technical

Dwight Howard and Udonis Haslem got into it Thursday night. It was Haslem’s first game of the season and he was ejected 2:40 into it after getting in the face of Howard after the Sixers big man had knocked him to the ground in a rebound battle. Howard picked up...
MLSweyburnreview.com

Toronto FC looks to breach Orlando City's formidable defence

After holding MLS's most potent offence to a 1-1 tie last week at New York City FC, Toronto FC faces one of the league's stingiest defences on Saturday in Orlando. Orlando City is tied with Seattle in conceding a league-low 0.40 goals a game. In comparison, Toronto ranks 25th in the league, giving up an average of 1.80 goals an outing.
Soccersempremilan.com

Report: Milan officially contact entourage of 24-year-old Argentine defender – the latest

AC Milan have officially reached out to the entourage of Marco Senesi to gauge his availability ahead of the summer window, a report claims. It was reported earlier today by TMW that Milan are once again closely following the left-footed central defender. The 24-year-old Argentine was linked to Milan last summer and now the Rossoneri are talking about him again as a possible reinforcement ahead of next season.
HockeyCBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Bennett: Suspended one game

Bennett has been suspended for Game 2 of the Panthers' first-round series against the Lightning. Bennett will serve the suspension Tuesday and should be eligible to return to the lineup for Thursday's Game 3. He received a two-minute minor penalty for boarding Blake Coleman on the play that led to his suspension. Alexander Wennberg or Noel Acciari will likely slide up to the second line in Bennett's absence.
MLBperutribune.com

Rookie Lee finally makes contact, Mets beat Marlins in 12th

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Khalil Lee hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the 12th inning for his first major league hit after strikeouts in his first eight at-bats — a major league record — and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 Friday. Jake Hager’s leadoff single in...
MLSMLSSoccer.com

MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends Orlando City's Nani for two matches

Orlando City SC star Nani has been issued a two-game suspension and issued a fine for an undisclosed amount for unwanted physical contact with a match official, the MLS Disciplinary Committee announced on Friday. The incident occurred in second-half stoppage time of Orlando's 1-0 victory against D.C. United on May...
MLSBirmingham Star

Orlando City's Nani takes 3-game scoring streak to D.C.

Orlando City captain Nani is on a three-game scoring streak, but he isn't too fulfilled due to his club's results. The 34-year-old star from Portugal aims to get Orlando City (1-0-3, 6 points) back in the win column Sunday night when the Lions visit D.C. United. Nani has scored three...
MLSthepost.on.ca

CF Montréal looking for offensive boost against struggling FC Cincinnati

It has been feast or famine, offensively speaking, for CF Montréal through the early portions of the Major League Soccer season. The team produced a season-high four goals in its opening game against Toronto FC. It also hit the back of the net twice against both Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF. But CFM also has failed to score in half of its six matches, one of which ended in a draw.
MLBlindyssports.com

Twins reliever Tyler Duffey suspended for three games

Minnesota Twins reliever Tyler Duffey has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch behind Chicago White Sox designated hitter Yermin Mercedes during the seventh inning of Tuesday night’s game at Target Field. The announcement was made Thursday by Michael Hill, Major League...
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Seattle Sounders vs Atlanta United: Match Preview

Atlanta’s last-gasp 1-0 win over Montreal in front of a boisterous crowd of 40,116 snapped a four-game winless run and added another building block to Gabriel Heinze’s red and black striped tower. The Five Stripes will now look to close out the final two games of May on a bright note before the international break and stay within touching distance of the top of the East. But the next two opponents on the menu are far from straightforward for Heinze’s side. The Seattle Sounders and Nashville SC, two of the three remaining unbeaten teams in MLS, are heading Atlanta’s way shortly. And while the next one-hundred eighty minutes will be arduous, the Five Stripes have the chance to show just what they’re capable of against some of the league's best.
MLSMLSSoccer.com

Are Austin FC following in the expansion footsteps of Nashville SC?

Expansion teams and seasons will always be compared to one another, fairly or unfairly. Particularly in this era, with the league adding seven teams since 2017, with more to follow in years to come. Each one is different and unique, of course, but we like to sort these things. LAFC...
MLSPosted by
Daily Herald

FC Cincinnati edges Montreal 2-1, Vallecilla scores

Gustavo Vallecilla scored once and FC Cincinnati earned a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday. Djordje Mihailovic opened a 1-0 lead for Montreal (2-3-2) in the 56th minute with a shot 14 yards away from the right side of the penalty box, assisted by Romell Quioto. Jurgen Locadia tied the game for FC Cincinnati (1-3-1) in the 70th minute on a header 16 yards out from the left side of the penalty box, assisted by Geoff Cameron.