newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, CT

Stamford mourns death of Dudley Williams: ‘A magnificent, shining star of public service’

By Ignacio Laguarda | Stamford Advocate
Posted by 
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1MZw_0a7Srq4m00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XD0OB_0a7Srq4m00

Matthew Brown :: Hearst Connecticut Media

Dudley Williams, Mill River Collaborative director, left, is surprised by Stamford Mayor David Martin and many of his co-workers and friends after learning he had been named as Stamford’s 2017 Citizen of the Year.

Editor’s Note: This story is used with permission from Hearst Connecticut Media and the Stamford Advocate. Dudley Williams was the vice-chairman of CT Mirror’s board of directors.

STAMFORD — When Dudley Williams was awarded Stamford Citizen of the Year in 2017 , the most common response from people was something along the lines of, “What took so long?”

Williams, the CEO of the Mill River Park Collaborative and former senior vice president of citizenship and diversity for GE Asset Management, was a ubiquitous presence in the community, serving on numerous boards and volunteering for multiple organizations.

Land-use consultant Rick Redniss was on the committee that chose Williams, and he was one of many wondering why Williams hadn’t been chosen yet.

“When people looked at the nominations they said, ‘We didn’t honor him already?’ The body of work he’s done for this community and continues to do is just crazy,” Redniss said, in 2017.

On Friday morning, Williams died at the age of 65 after a long bout with cancer.

Among his many roles, Williams served three terms on the Stamford Board of Education from 1995 to 2004, and was president of the board during his tenure.

Stamford schools Superintendent Tamu Lucero said she was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the news of his passing.

“He has always been a champion to Stamford Public Schools, long after his tenure on the BOE,” she said, in a written statement. “I am fortunate to have been able to count him among my personal friends and someone I could rely on for advice and insight. The Stamford community has lost one of its great leaders.”

Mayor David Martin called Williams’ death a “terrible, terrible loss” for his family and the community.

“He is so much a part of what has made this community great,” Martin said. “I think many aspire to be the family man and the community man that he was.”

Martin’s last encounter with Williams was about three weeks ago, he said, and even though social distancing was still encouraged, Martin couldn’t help but give him a hug.

“There were so many people who could honestly call him a friend and so many people that he was a friend to,” he said.

Michael Pollard, Martin’s chief of staff, said Williams found it rewarding to help people.

“We know why we love Dudley and it’s because Dudley loved us,” Pollard said.

Arthur Selkowitz, chairman of the Mill River Park Collaborative, issued a statement on Williams’ passing. Williams joined the collaborative in 2017 as the interim CEO. By August of that year, he was named the permanent head of the organization.

“Dudley brought to the collaborative a long history of community service and a passion for education,” wrote Selkowitz. “Although he said he knew very little about parks when he accepted the position, he knew about community and what parks can do to bring community together. In this he succeeded admirably as he saw how Mill River Park has developed into Stamford’s Central Park and a place where everyone is welcome and everyone comes together in community.”

The Whittingham Discovery Center, which Williams spearheaded, is under construction and “will be an important part of his legacy,” Selkowitz said.

“Dudley was a major force in our community. … Indeed, he was highly respected and admired throughout the community, and our city will be the lesser for his passing,” Selkowitz wrote.

The Board of Education also released a joint statement, touting Williams as “a champion for special education” and instrumental in bringing funding to Stamford schools through the GE Futures grant.

“His commitment to the students of Stamford and to the greater Stamford community through the years was unwavering,” the statement read. “Dudley will always hold a special place in our hearts and in the hearts of all who knew him.”

Besides the Board of Education, Williams also had stints on the Planning Board and Board of Finance.

He served in numerous leadership and volunteer roles for organizations, including the Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education, Children’s Learning Centers of Fairfield County, Stamford Achieves, Urban League of Southwestern Connecticut, Connecticut Science Center and the Nellie Mae Education Foundation. He was on the boards of The Avon Theatre, Connecticut Center for School Change, Ferguson Library, Stamford YMCA, and the CT Mirror.

Williams formed a power couple with his wife Juanita James, also a past Stamford Citizen of the Year winner, and the president and CEO of the Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. James was previously the chief marketing and communications officer at Pitney Bowes.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., added his voice to those who remembered Williams’ tireless commitment to the city.

“Dudley Williams was a magnificent, shining star of public service — a dedicated model and mentor for so many,” Blumenthal wrote in a statement. “He brought his unique combination of compassion, energy and insight to bear to serving community and helping friends. Our family has been so proud and grateful for his and Juanita’s friendship. Our hearts go out to his family.”

ignacio.laguarda@stamfordadvocate.com

Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Service#Community Service#Vice Mayor#Senior Vice President#Mill River Collaborative#Hearst Connecticut Media#The Stamford Advocate#Ct Mirror#Ge Asset Management#Stamford Public Schools#Boe#The Connecticut Mirror#The Board Of Education#Ge Futures#Ferguson Library#Stamford Ymca#The Ct Mirror#Pitney Bowes#Stamford Achieves#Stamford Citizen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
DoingItLocal

Long Island Sound Blue Plan

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding the Connecticut State Senate for giving unanimous, final approval early this morning to legislation approving the Long Island Sound Blue Plan in concurrence with the House of Representatives, which approved the plan late last month. This vote formally places the Blue Plan...
Stamford, CTStamford Advocate

An advocacy group graded Stamford city reps on 'safe streets' votes. See who scored high and low.

STAMFORD — Ahead of November’s municipal election season, the city’s most prominent advocates for transit-oriented development have turned the spotlight to the Board of Representatives’ current term. People Friendly Stamford, an advocacy group dedicated to reducing car dependency, recently released a scorecard that ranks city legislators on how their votes...
Posted by
Sports Radio 940

Downtown Danbury Glows At Night

Danbury is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT. Danbury is my home and I love it like Glenn Frey might have loved it. If you wait for the sun to set and head out on the streets, you will notice that Danbury, CT has a glow at night.
theridgefieldpress.com

Litchfield County boom: Pandemic brings surge of new residents - especially Brooklynites

“First people started with rentals,” William Raveis real estate agent Stacey Matthews said. “It was just a mad dash for rentals last March and April, and then it quickly changed over to people wanting to buy…People had locked up short-term rentals and then realized they loved it here and everyone's telling their friends and it just kind of spread.”
Middletown Press

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Shelton, CTRegister Citizen

Shelton enjoying real estate boom

SHELTON — A small town feel with all the benefits of a large city — combined with rock bottom tax rates — has turned Shelton into one of the state’s top residential destination locations over the past year. CBRE, a Dallas-based commercial real estate services and investment firm, recently released...