newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Product Recalls Expected to Soar Post COVID Pandemic

By Edited by QA Staff
qualityassurancemag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. Sedgwick, a provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions published its latest U.S. product recall index report today. According to the findings in the report, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to keep inspections and recall incidents below record levels. However, as the world begins to re-open and with the prospect of new regulations ahead, an upsurge in recalls should be expected, Sedgwick said.

www.qualityassurancemag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Recall#Consumer Product#Food Safety#Covid#Increased Risk#U S Manufacturers#Usda#Cpsc#Effects#Supply Issues#Quarterly Events#Quarterly Averages#Multiple Industries#Contaminants#Units#Incidents#Drug#Predictions#Technology Enabled Risk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Public Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
AgriculturePosted by
IBTimes

Over 46,800 Pounds Of This Fish Product Is Being Recalled

A company is recalling its fresh and frozen catfish products. The USDA's FSIS found that the products did not have a mark of inspection. Consumers who still have these products in their freezers are urged not to eat it. Illinois-based Otten's Seafood is recalling over 46,800 pounds of catfish products...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

CPSC Posts Recalls To Its Web Site

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov. Note: Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at...
EconomyPosted by
Mashed

The Most Recent Black Bean Recall Was Just Massively Expanded. Here's What You Need To Know

If you love incorporating black beans into your weekly meal plan, you may have already heard about the current recall on this product. According to Delish, Faribault Foods, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of their black beans back in April, due to an issue with the cans' hermetic seal that caused a widespread botulism contamination. Astute Redditors also noticed that Costco prominently featured this brand of black beans, causing many to take note of their pantry items and return any damaged goods. While it seemed like this situation started to near its natural conclusion, a new wave of contaminations have appeared on the market, sparking further recalls.
Agricultureeatthis.com

1.6 Million Cases of Beans Are Being Recalled in These 22 States, FDA Says

The Food and Drug Administration has published an advisory to notify consumers in nearly half of U.S. states that a huge quantity of products has been recalled by a widely distributed nonperishable foods brand. The eight varieties of recalled beans are sold at retailers such as Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger, and more. Here's what you need to know.
Food SafetyPosted by
HOT 107.9

FDA Potato Chip Recall

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall on Potato chips in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The recall was issued earlier this month, but consumers may still have these chips on hand as the "Guaranteed Fresh" date is "JUN 2021". With Memorial Day weekend coming up, the company wants to make sure you know what the recall entails.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Major Costco Recall Was Just Extended, FDA Says

Back in late April, Costco emailed customers about a recall involving black beans purchased between Feb. 19 and April 20, because the cans may have a compromised hermetic seal. This means the cans could leak, bloat, or allow harmful bacteria, like Clostridium botulinum to grow. That recall was just updated to include even more cans that were distributed as far back as August 2020.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This Heinz Product, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says

If you're doing some spring cleaning in your kitchen, there's one particular product you might want to toss. Popular food manufacturer Kraft Heinz Foods has just issued a major recall of one of its products, and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is recommending that anyone who has it in their possession throw it away immediately. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this product now.
Public Healthstardem.com

Expert expects more patient claims post-COVID

EASTON — Dr. David Belk, a physician in the San Francisco area who tracks data in the health care industry, expects better data to come out next year about how COVID-19 patients were treated during the pandemic. He expects a higher number of claims because of overwhelmed hospitals. “You would...
Retailtheclevelandamerican.com

In the United States, stores are raising the requirement to use a mask

After the last announcement he made Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as they report that people who have a complete vaccination plan against the Covid-19 virus, to be able to withdraw mask use in both indoor and outdoor spaces, and retail companies in United StateIt announced a change in its policies for the use of masks for its customers and workers inside its facilities.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Iconic Snack, "Discard It Immediately," FDA Warns

Whether you're getting your movie fix in a theater again or just sitting down on your couch with Netflix's latest, there's likely one thing you're munching on: popcorn. The classic buttery snack is practically synonymous with movie night, but if you're about to settle in to watch a film at home, there's one kind of popcorn you shouldn't be microwaving right now. The latest recall announced by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns that an iconic popcorn option can pose a potentially serious health risk. Read on to find out which popcorn you shouldn't be eating right now.
Food SafetyInternational Business Times

Famous Popcorn Brand Recalls Product In 16 States: FDA

Jolly Time Pop Corn is recalling its Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100's (4 count) They found that the product may contain undeclared milk. Those with milk allergy or sensitivity may experience a "serious" reaction if they eat it. Major popcorn brand Jolly Time has issued a voluntary recall of its...