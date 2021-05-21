Product Recalls Expected to Soar Post COVID Pandemic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. Sedgwick, a provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions published its latest U.S. product recall index report today. According to the findings in the report, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to keep inspections and recall incidents below record levels. However, as the world begins to re-open and with the prospect of new regulations ahead, an upsurge in recalls should be expected, Sedgwick said.www.qualityassurancemag.com