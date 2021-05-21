Product Recalls Expected to Soar Post COVID Pandemic

If you love incorporating black beans into your weekly meal plan, you may have already heard about the current recall on this product. According to Delish, Faribault Foods, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of their black beans back in April, due to an issue with the cans' hermetic seal that caused a widespread botulism contamination. Astute Redditors also noticed that Costco prominently featured this brand of black beans, causing many to take note of their pantry items and return any damaged goods. While it seemed like this situation started to near its natural conclusion, a new wave of contaminations have appeared on the market, sparking further recalls.