newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

The Red Room Takeover has begun in Marvel’s Avengers

By Xbox Wire
GIZORAMA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrepare for a conquering of crimson. The Red Room Takeover Event has initiated in Marvel’s Avengers and will last until May 31. Agent James Woo has reported several anomalies within the HARM Room, linked to a computer virus that managed to make its way into the helicarrier’s system. The only thing he was able to decipher were cryptic messages addressed to Black Widow from her old friend Yelena Belova. The messages seem to be teasing, almost taunting, Natasha as if a twisted game were being played. Investigate these disturbances and find out what Yelena has in store for the Avengers.

gizorama.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Avengers#The Avengers#Heroes#Xp#The Red Room Takeover#The Champion System#Ui#Super Hero#Marvel S Avengers#Avengers Square Enix#Wakanda Expansion#Troublesome Enemies#Visuals#Lava#Action Adventure Game#Special Gear#Cryptic Messages#Melee Damage#Destruction#Heroic Charge Rate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Comics
News Break
Technology
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Fans Slam New MCU Suit

Marvel's Avengers fans aren't happy with the latest MCU suit. Last week, the Avengers game was updated with an MCU suit for Black Widow. The game's first MCU suit was instantly met with backlash, causing division among fans in the process. At the time, many critiqued the skin for not having the appropriate hair or weapons. Fast-forward a week, and now the game is being updated with its second MCU suit, this time for Hawkeye. And just like the Black Widow suit, this one is being slammed.
MoviesGotGame

Hawkeye’s Avengers: Endgame Outfit is Now Available in Marvel’s Avengers

Just like last week’s Black Widow, Crystal Dynamics continues to deliver MCU inspired skins for Marvel’s Avengers. This week, the spotlight moves to Clint Barton, AKA Hawkeye. Taking inspiration from Clint’s ‘Ronin’ outfit from the beginning of Avengers: Endgame, the suit is now available in the marketplace for 1,400 credits. You can check it out in the video below.
Moviesmp1st.com

Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man Release Still Planned This Year by Crystal Dynamics

Despite the roadmap not mentioning a release, it would appear that Spider-Man is still schedule to make his debut in Crystal Dynamics Marvel’s Avengers sometime this year. Since the reveal of the Marvel’s Avengers roadmap, many had speculated that the web-swinger was going to miss his release this year in Marvel’s Avengers. With the team focused on delivering fresh new content throughout the year, with it leading up to a Black Panther expansion, it was understandable that many had assumed that, especially after Crystal Dynamics head of studio Scott Amos recent comments around the character.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Marvel’s Avengers: Champion System will further boost your Hero power

Marvel’s Avengers has been out for almost a year now and if you’ve played consistently since its launch, odds are you’ve already hit max level with multiple Heroes in the game. Currently, once you reach the max level cap of 50 with a Hero in Marvel’s Avengers, any additional XP you earn is wasted. There’s no point in earning it as it doesn’t boost your power in any way — at least for now.
Shoppingshortlist.com

Marvel-ous savings on this LEGO x Marvel Avengers Tower Battle set!

There's nothing better than a Superhero-meets-LEGO collaboration (except for maybe the excited whispers of DC and Marvel comic book fans discovering the super savings to be had on the best LEGO sets around). Sorry, we just can't help ourselves when it comes to digging up the best deals around. This...
FIFAPosted by
FanSided

X-Men and Avengers to unite in Marvel’s star-studded Hellfire Gala

Who has Emma Frost invited to the Hellfire Gala and who could possibly show up or crash the party?. Marvel‘s The Hellfire Gala has been making a lot of noise on social media platforms ever since its announcement. The title itself is amazing. Who doesn’t love a gala? The Met Gala is one of the biggest celebrity nights of the year and it always gets all sorts of media coverage. Add mutants, fantastic writers and artists to the mix and you have the recipe for an exciting time.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Loki Writer Has Hilarious Thoughts About Marvel's Avengers

One of the writers on Marvel’s Loki decided to have some fun with The Avengers this week. On Twitter, the Marvel account has been doing #LokiWednesdays to get people up to speed before the fun begins on Disney+. So, this week’s films included the MCU’s first team-up movie. Well, Michael Waldron will be helping Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god in that next series. He had some thoughts about the way the grand epic came together and Marvel fans were very amused by his observations. All the greatest hits are there, plot holes, Cap’s weird suit, the big showdown in the woods. There are even some zingers about the battle for New York. Check out some of the best tweets down below: