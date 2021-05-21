Seattle Kraken hires former Toronto Maple Leafs’ Troy Bodie as director of hockey and business operations, Palm Springs

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken announced that it has hired Troy Bodie, 36, as its director of hockey and business operations, Palm Springs, California, according to Friday’s release.

“Troy brings hockey experience to our organization as both a former player and having spent the last six seasons as both an NHL pro scout and director of scouting,” said Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. “He is a strong addition to our staff as we build out our franchises in both Seattle and Palm Springs.”

For the past three years, Bodie has served as the director of pro scouting with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and three seasons as a pro scout with them.

Bodie will build Seattle’s American Hockey League franchise in Palm Springs, which is expected to begin play in the 2022-23 AHL season.

Bodie will work closely with the hockey operations staff in Seattle and devote his time to the business side in California.

According to the release, Bodie played 159 career regular-season NHL games with Toronto, Carolina and Anaheim. He collected 21 points (9 points, 12 assists) and recorded 172 penalty minutes.

Bodie also played eight seasons in the AHL, and played four seasons with Kelowna of the Western Hockey League, winning the WHL championship in 2003 and 2005, and capturing the Memorial Cup in 2004.