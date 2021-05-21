newsbreak-logo
Phoenix, AZ

PHX mom arrested after allegedly hitting son with cord

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 2 days ago
A Phoenix mother was arrested on suspicion of child abuse for allegedly hitting her son with a cell phone charging cord this week.

According to court documents, the incident happened Thursday at around 6 p.m.

Police said a 10-year-old boy ran to the gym of a Phoenix apartment complex and told someone that his mother, identified as Karisha Saleem, was "trying to woop him and to call 911."

Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to the child who said his mother had hit him with an object. They noticed the child had several injuries.

The boy told authorities he had gotten in trouble at school and the school had called his mother.

Police said the mother had made the boy sweep the floor and the mother allegedly said he was doing it wrong and told him "to grab a belt to get wooped with."

Saleem allegedly used a cell phone charging cord instead to hit the boy multiple times.

Police said the boy had loop-shaped raised marks on his left arm and right side of his stomach.

Officers spoke to Saleem who claimed she was making the boy do chores for misbehaving at school and only remembered hitting him once with the cord.

Police said Saleem suggested he might have gotten the cord marks on his body from when he went outside and later denied hitting him.

Saleem was arrested and faces a felony charge for physical child abuse.

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

