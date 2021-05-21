newsbreak-logo
Lake View City Council Approves Development Agreement With Urbandale Company For Former Salvage Yard Property

By Nathan Konz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake View City Council is putting its support behind a housing developer’s proposal to repurpose a former salvage lot in the community. Earlier this year, city officials put out a request for proposals for Outlot 20, previously the site of the Rardin Salvage Yard. Administrator, Scott Peterson, says they received one proposal from the Affordable Housing Foundation in Urbandale.

