Lake View City Council Approves Development Agreement With Urbandale Company For Former Salvage Yard Property
The Lake View City Council is putting its support behind a housing developer’s proposal to repurpose a former salvage lot in the community. Earlier this year, city officials put out a request for proposals for Outlot 20, previously the site of the Rardin Salvage Yard. Administrator, Scott Peterson, says they received one proposal from the Affordable Housing Foundation in Urbandale.www.1380kcim.com