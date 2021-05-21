newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Remembering Joplin High School 10 years later

By Lindsay Shively
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1cUj_0a7Sqx9E00

After a drive-thru graduation last year due to the pandemic, Joplin High School principal Dr. Stephen Gilbreth, showed 41 Action News the spacious gym where this year’s gradation would be for 470 students.

“This will provide some normalcy,” he said as he gave a tour of the large, modern Joplin High School.

Moments after a graduation ceremony in 2011, a devastating EF-5 tornado hit Joplin.

“I can remember all the weather alerts going off on our phone,” said Justin Crawford, who was a teacher at the time.

“Most everybody had left. About five thousand people were at the ceremony,” Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent for operations of Joplin Schools said.

In May 2011, he was the principal of Joplin High School and he had stayed after the ceremony which was held at a local university where he had to take cover.

“I started getting text messages that said the high school had been hit,” he said. “I’ll never forget when I drove up on the high school and saw it.”

Dr. C.J. Huff was the district's superintendent in 2011 and was caught in the tornado's path.

“My wife was with me,” Huff said. “I just remember telling her we lost hundreds if not thousands of people. There’s no way people survived this.”

Of the 161 victims of the tornado, one worked at the district and seven were students including Will Norton who was 18.

“He was probably two to three blocks behind me on his way home with his dad," Huff said.

IN 2016, Mark Norton sat down with 41 Action News and described getting caught in the tornado’s path with his son less than a minute from their home.

“As he was pulling over you know stopping the vehicle, I can remember him praying and reciting scripture," Mark Norton told 41 Action News in 2016.

Mark Norton continued describing some of the final moments he had with his son during the storm.

"I can remember thinking gosh he is so scared and I had my arm on him and during that time all of the windows are blowing out and there was pieces of plumbing and junk and steel going thru the car and it was picking us up like 3 different times and I don't know when I actually lost him," Mark Norton said in 2016. ”When you talk about 'meant to be' I think I was supposed to be there with him. You know and witness that. And he did so much for so many people in his lifetime."

After the storm, Joplin was mourning the lost and rushing to help survivors.

“Everybody felt it,” Huff said.

“The trees were gone, the houses were flattened,” Sachetta said.

Somehow, the community had to also plan for the future.

“You’re just trying to think, how do you have school?” Sachetta said. “We settled on an empty space over at the mall.”

The classes of 2012, 2013 and 2014 spent their junior and senior years after the tornado in a converted portion of Joplin’s mall and Sachetta said they made it work.

“The first few years were pretty tough, but by year three we were pretty good at it," he said.

Then, in 2014 the new Joplin High School and Franklin Technology Center opened.

Of the many features for the 2300 students there, the wrestling room doubles as one of the large tornado shelters.

“This is a 6-inch solid concrete wall,” Gilbreth said. “And it will withstand an EF-5 tornado.”

He also showed 41 Action News a light on the exterior of the building to alert the community that the doors will open so they can take shelter in case of severe weather.

It’s some comfort for a community moving forward but still mindful of their past.

“Are we stronger now than we were? Yes. That’s not the way we want to get stronger,” said Sachetta. “Move on and not forget and try to be better every day.”

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

1K+
Followers
960
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Crawford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joplin High School#Home School#High School Students#Junior High School#Community Schools#Action News#Joplin Schools#Moments#Tornado#Assistant Superintendent#Survivors#Dr C J Huff#Scripture#Drive#Shelter#Time#Severe Weather#Cover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Weather
News Break
Education
Related
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Joplin School District names new principal at Stapleton

Kasey Pliler, the assistant principal at South Middle School, has been named the principal of Stapleton Elementary School, the school district announced. “I am excited to be able to serve the students, staff, parents and community of Stapleton Elementary and Joplin Schools," Pliler said in a statement. "I look forward to working alongside the staff of Stapleton to continue the rich tradition of excellence and achievement of high standards.”
Standard-Speaker

100 years ago: Honor students at high school

Principal Ward D. Jordan, of the Hazleton High School, yesterday announced the honor students of the class of 128 who will be awarded diplomas next month. The girls carried off the high honors this year. — From Hazleton’s newspaper, the Standard-Sentinel.
Newton, MABoston Globe

Newton School Committee approves later start times for high schools

Newton is poised to begin later start times for the city’s two high schools this fall, after the School Committee on Monday supported a plan for students to start classes at 9 a.m. The changes, approved in a unanimous 9-0 vote, also shifts the start times for the city’s elementary...
Muskogee, OKPosted by
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Hilldale grads celebrate high school years

Hilldale High School's Class of 2021 learned plenty over the past four years — and not all of it was in the classroom. "All that matters is that we made it," Valedictorian Colby Thompson told his classmates during Friday's graduation ceremony. "Now it is time to start a new chapter in our lives. Whether it's going to college, going into the military or straight to the workforce."
High Schooladvocatemag.com

Meet Laurence Smith, math teacher at L.V. Stockard Middle School

Smith, 29, lives in North Oak Cliff and started at Stockard five years ago. He coaches football, track and soccer. This past year was the first time anyone can remember Stockard beating A.W. Browne and W.H. Atwell middle schools — their big rivals — in football. “I know it’s a...
Utica, MIMacomb Daily

Eisenhower High School teacher is UCS Teacher of the Year

Mike Satawa, a special education teacher at Eisenhower High School, has been named the Utica Community Schools Teacher of the Year for 2021. In recognition of his selection as Teacher of the Year, Satawa is receiving a free, two-year lease on the vehicle of his choice from Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights, part of the Suburban Collection.
Westminster, COnorthglenn-thorntonsentinel.com

Legacy High School graduation

Legacy High School’s class of 2021 celebrated its commencement May 14 at District 12 North Stadium in Westminster. In all, 496 diplomas were awarded, according to school officials.
Crown Point, INNWI.com

Best Public High School

Crown Point High School has a tradition of excellence that goes back almost 140 years, with a positive learning environment for its students, said Principal Russ Marcinek. “Our philosophy at CPHS is to help every student reach their potential and maximize their skills. ”We want all our students to feel...
Ardmore, OKKTEN.com

Ardmore High School Class 65 Years Reunion

65 years after graduation, and a group of Ardmore high school's class of 1956 managed to come together to catch up. While together, they looked back at old yearbooks and reminisced on memories. A class of 1956 alum, Pat Garrett, said the reunion is a special time. "It really brings...