I know Thursday’s game was more or less a gigantic wet fart, but at least they won a series on the road. For a team that struggles as much as they do on the road, that’s no small thing. Now they’ll head to Florida to take on Toronto with a designated hitter in the lineup. Which begs the question: who should start as the DH? The guess here is that Girardi will cycle through some players to give them a little rest while keeping them in the lineup. Didi Gregorius, for example, might be able to get some swings in while Nick Maton mans the field at shortstop. If J.T. Realmuto is able to come back quickly from the Covid list, he might take a game as the DH to let his knee recover another day. Those are the guesses, so we’ll see.