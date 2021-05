Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. Researchers from the University of Zurich and the California Institute of Technology outline an approach for delivering protein-based treatments to specific cancer cell types using an adenovirus delivery system and cell surface markers, turning targeted cells into factories for producing and secreting antibodies or other therapeutics. The team applied its "shielded, retargeted adenovirus" (SHREAD) approach to a mouse model of HER2-overexpressing tumor cells treated with the anti-HER2 antibody trastuzumab (Genentech's Herceptin). When the authors assessed the murine mammary fat pad cells following SHREAD gene therapy, they found that it significantly bolstered the concentration of cancer-targeting antibodies in tumor cells. "This approach increases the tumor-to-bloodstream level of the model antibody 1,800-fold in comparison to direct administration," they report, noting that "this system could allow for the local production of highly potent drugs with greatly reduced risk of systemic toxicities."