Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Composers Shine at the Bop Stop

By Mark Satola
ideastream.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of silence, the Cleveland Composers Guild resumed concerts with performances in March and April at the Bop Stop of the Music Settlement, and WCLV is presenting selections from both concerts this Wednesday, May 26 at 8 pm on Cleveland Ovations. While the Guild is familiar to listeners who tune in every Sunday night to hear music by northeast Ohio composers on Innovations, this "prime time" concert will allow a wider range of listeners to encounter, perhaps for the first time, the wide range of outstanding music being written right here in the Cleveland area. Featured Wednesday night will be chaber works and pieces for solo instruments by such talented composers as James Wilding, Matthew Saunders, Margi Griebling-Haigh, Jeffrey Quick, Margaret Brouwer, Sebastian Birch, Stephen Stanziano, Ryan Charles Ramer, Larry Baker and Ty Alan Emerson. It's an ear-opening experience that will deepen your appreciation for northeast Ohio as an arts and culture powerhouse.

