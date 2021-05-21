Caught in the Webb

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Giants have opened the season as one of the hottest teams in the league. They’ve been kickstarted by a great pitching staff that ranks in the top third of the league in fWAR, SIERA, and ERA-. While names like Kevin Gausman and Alex Wood have led the charge for the starting staff, it’s Logan Webb who has the most potential to take the rotation to the next level. The 24-year-old has grown into a reliable starter but his ability to create weak contact on the ground and development of his command can take Webb from a promising pitcher to a reliable front-of-the-rotation stud.

