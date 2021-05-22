Broward County Families Will Love this Jump-Worthy Deal

You'll jump up for this one.

This Memorial Day weekend, May 28 through 31, Sky Zone, the creator of the world’s first indoor trampoline park is offering a Summer Punch Card valued over $200 for only $39.99 during the holiday weekend. That's great news for Broward Country and Southern Palm Beach County, Florida families looking for beat-the-heat activities that keep kids active.

Sky Zone South Florida Sky Zone

Each punch card includes 12 items such as a free 120-minute jump, a free 30-minute add on, $10 off a GLOW ticket, retail perks, and more. This punch card will be valid June first through September 6 (Labor Day) to offer oodles of air-conditioned fun all summer long. Sky Zone Pompano Beach features wall-to-wall trampoline courts plus a wide array of attractions including Ultimate Dodgeball, Ultimate Volleyball, Foam Zone, and more. But seriously, oodles of trampolines and endless jumping should really be enough to get anyone hoppy.

Sky Zone Pompano Beach will also be hosting a grand opening event on June 10 through 13 for their brand new attractions, the Air Court as well as the new Mega Launch Slide, which is the tallest launch slide in the United States at an impressive 19-feet. They'll also be debuting a first-of-its-kind Grand Prix slide that's 20-feet high with four lanes for guests to race down and get launched into an airbag. If that's not fun, what is?

Sky Zone

"Since so many family-friendly activities have been restricted over the past year, we are excited to experience our community engaging and enjoying more active play this summer," shares Bron Launsby, a Sky Zone franchise partner. "We also have several amazing new attractions that guests can enjoy including an Air Court to play basketball, soccer, volleyball, and dodgeball on a bouncy surface, a Mega Launch slide that is the tallest in the country, and a first of its kind Grand Prix slide that allows up to four guests to race down the slide at the same time. Plus we have the only 2-story ropes course with a zip-line in South Florida."

To ensure the health and well-being of all guests and Sky Zone team members, these epic attractions are compliant with local government capacity and social distancing measures. They're also incorporating stringent cleaning and disinfecting measures on a daily basis to keep guests as safe as possible.

"Our Memorial Day Weekend Summer Punch Card flash sale provides huge savings for families to engage in active play all summer long. This great deal is only available for the holiday weekend but will provide months of memories and action-packed fun with your family," says Bron, encouraging families with energetic kids to get in on discounted the fun while they can.

It's something local parents like Amy Green, a Parkland resident, are excited about. "My kids are seven and twelve years old, and this year has been really trying for us. Plus, we all know the heat is oppressive and afternoons tend to get rainy around here in the summer months. We're excited to know we can use some of those really hot, muggy afternoons to hit the trampolines and slides at Sky Zone between errands and the obvious ice cream run."

Amy's kids, Jackson and Lilah, agree. "I've never done a free jump for 120 minutes before, but it sounds like something I totally need to do after I get out of camp or on the weekends. And then maybe I'll need a nap."

You can find more information on Sky Zone here, and buy the discounted $39.99 pass between May 28 through 31, 2021.

Have you been to Sky Zone in Pompano Beach? We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback in the comments section below.