newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broward County, FL

Broward County Families Will Love this Jump-Worthy Deal

Posted by 
Bryce Gruber
Bryce Gruber
 1 day ago

You'll jump up for this one.

This Memorial Day weekend, May 28 through 31, Sky Zone, the creator of the world’s first indoor trampoline park is offering a Summer Punch Card valued over $200 for only $39.99 during the holiday weekend. That's great news for Broward Country and Southern Palm Beach County, Florida families looking for beat-the-heat activities that keep kids active.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWerJ_0a7SpwIi00
Sky Zone South FloridaSky Zone

Each punch card includes 12 items such as a free 120-minute jump, a free 30-minute add on, $10 off a GLOW ticket, retail perks, and more. This punch card will be valid June first through September 6 (Labor Day) to offer oodles of air-conditioned fun all summer long. Sky Zone Pompano Beach features wall-to-wall trampoline courts plus a wide array of attractions including Ultimate Dodgeball, Ultimate Volleyball, Foam Zone, and more. But seriously, oodles of trampolines and endless jumping should really be enough to get anyone hoppy.

Sky Zone Pompano Beach will also be hosting a grand opening event on June 10 through 13 for their brand new attractions, the Air Court as well as the new Mega Launch Slide, which is the tallest launch slide in the United States at an impressive 19-feet. They'll also be debuting a first-of-its-kind Grand Prix slide that's 20-feet high with four lanes for guests to race down and get launched into an airbag. If that's not fun, what is?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXQZ4_0a7SpwIi00
Sky Zone

"Since so many family-friendly activities have been restricted over the past year, we are excited to experience our community engaging and enjoying more active play this summer," shares Bron Launsby, a Sky Zone franchise partner. "We also have several amazing new attractions that guests can enjoy including an Air Court to play basketball, soccer, volleyball, and dodgeball on a bouncy surface, a Mega Launch slide that is the tallest in the country, and a first of its kind Grand Prix slide that allows up to four guests to race down the slide at the same time.  Plus we have the only 2-story ropes course with a zip-line in South Florida."

To ensure the health and well-being of all guests and Sky Zone team members, these epic attractions are compliant with local government capacity and social distancing measures. They're also incorporating stringent cleaning and disinfecting measures on a daily basis to keep guests as safe as possible.

"Our Memorial Day Weekend Summer Punch Card flash sale provides huge savings for families to engage in active play all summer long. This great deal is only available for the holiday weekend but will provide months of memories and action-packed fun with your family," says Bron, encouraging families with energetic kids to get in on discounted the fun while they can.

It's something local parents like Amy Green, a Parkland resident, are excited about. "My kids are seven and twelve years old, and this year has been really trying for us. Plus, we all know the heat is oppressive and afternoons tend to get rainy around here in the summer months. We're excited to know we can use some of those really hot, muggy afternoons to hit the trampolines and slides at Sky Zone between errands and the obvious ice cream run."

Amy's kids, Jackson and Lilah, agree. "I've never done a free jump for 120 minutes before, but it sounds like something I totally need to do after I get out of camp or on the weekends. And then maybe I'll need a nap."

You can find more information on Sky Zone here, and buy the discounted $39.99 pass between May 28 through 31, 2021.

Have you been to Sky Zone in Pompano Beach? We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback in the comments section below.

Bryce Gruber

Bryce Gruber

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
128
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryce Gruber covers women's lifestyle content and news ranging from shopping to travel, beauty to parenting, wellness and delicious eating. Find her at @brycegruber on social media, and across a variety of women's lifestyle and parenting topics at TheLuxurySpot.com, Readers' Digest, Bravo, Parents.com, Martha Stewart, and on your TV screen through national talk shows including The Tamron Hall Show. She lives and works in New York's Hudson Valley with her five small children.

 https://theluxuryspot.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broward County, FL
Basketball
City
Pompano Beach, FL
State
Florida State
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Broward County, FL
Lifestyle
Broward County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Basketball#All Summer Long#Sky Zone#Family Fun#Beach Volleyball#Memorial Day Weekend#Long Beach#Summer Punch Card#Ultimate Volleyball#The Air Court#Mega Launch Slide#Grand Prix#An Air Court#Florida Families#Attractions#South Florida#Energetic Kids#Foam Zone#Trampolines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Politics
Related
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As home prices soar, some South Floridians flee to cheaper places

The rising cost of homes in South Florida is chasing some people to other parts of the state. Some homeowners are cashing in at a profit and moving to more affordable spots like the Gulf coast or farther north on the eastern side, according to moving companies and real estate agents. To be sure, thousands of people are still streaming into South Florida from the Northeast, Midwest and even ...
Broward County, FLPosted by
Talk Media

Broward County COVID-19 Vaccinations Sites for Kids 12-15

Now that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for kids ages 12 through 15, several sites across the county and South Florida are now administering the vaccine to the younger population. The following Broward County locations are available for vaccines and require no appointment or insurance. Coral Springs. Coral...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Bryce Gruber

Carole Baskin Exclusive: NFTs, Ex-Husbands, & Big Projects Underway

As if the pandemic era wasn't surprising enough, in yet another twist nobody saw coming Carole Baskin of Tiger King and Big Cat Rescue fame is actually far deeper into the high-tech scene than anyone ever expected. She's deep into the crypto currency communities across the internet, regularly plunges herself head first into Clubhouse stages about the often-overwhelming topic, has a well-performinc BitClout page (she's even got her own Carole $CAT currency going now, too), and guess what? She's selling NFT artwork from her home near Tampa, Florida.
Duck, NCPosted by
Bryce Gruber

Duck Donuts Hotel Rooms? Yes, Seriously.

This Duck, North Carolina favorite treat is now a pretty sweet theme for hotel rooms. Popping up in time to celebrate National Donut Day this June 4, The Sweet Escape, the ultra-sweet Duck Donuts-themed hotel rooms at Sanderling Resort, will be available May 28-June 30, 2021 – because one day just isn’t long enough to honor one of America’s most popular treats.
Posted by
Bryce Gruber

Surprising Pics of Bill Gates' Love Nest & Totally Normal Kitchen

There's a good chance your own kitchen is nicer than the one Bill Gates has in his beach love pad. Billionaires, they're just like us. It's no secret that Bill and Melinda Gates are divorcing, that they have no pre-up, and that the going rumors are include Bill having extramarital affairs for the whole of his 27-year marriage. Whew, that's a lot to bite off, but what may surprise you most is that Bill Gates actually spent a weekend every year in Corolla, North Carolina with his ex-girlfriend (before marriage).
Tupper Lake, NYPosted by
Bryce Gruber

The Wild Center in Adirondacks Reopened to Public + New Programming

Tupper Lake, New York's famous The Wild Center is officially reopened as of May 1 for outdoors excitement, learning, and fun for the entire family. Following its annual month-long closure for spring cleaning, The Wild Center is excited to reopen on Saturday May 1. The nature-based Adirondacks science center will be operating as an outdoors-only experience for the time being in its ongoing effort to protect the health and safety of patrons and employees as the pandemic continues. In addition, the Center will maintain their enhanced operational procedures and cleaning protocols including timed ticket reservations, limited capacity and the use of face coverings.