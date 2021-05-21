newsbreak-logo
NY AG Announces Police Reform Bill To Combat Excessive Force

By Frank Diez
wabcradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Attorney General Letitia James proposed in a press conference on Friday new police reform aimed at the “unjustified and excessive use of force”. The proposed law, dubbed the “Police Accountability Act”, will mandate that police officers take into account use of force as a last resort. The law will also establish new penalties for officers who use force that is “grossly in excess of what is warranted in an interaction with civilians”.

