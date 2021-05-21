DFS Plays of the Day – May 21

Happy Friday, again! The first thing we notice is the slate is quite robust. Second, the pricing on SP went through the roof-especially for mid-level talents as well. This will make things a little more difficult, so building a stack needs to cost less than usual. No worries, I have a perfect one for you! Furthermore, there is a bevy of games played today, 15 in total. Outside of some weather concerns for DET at KC, we should see no reason to worry about rainouts. Last, the first games start at 7:05 EST, so you’ve got plenty of time to craft the perfect build. Good luck!