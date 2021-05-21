newsbreak-logo
MLB

SP Future Schedules – Week 8

By Justin Wick
pitcherlist.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHyun Jin Ryu (TOR) 5/23 vs. TB 5/28 @ CLE 6/2 vs. MIA. Some opportune scheduling will end a tough stretch of opponents for Hyun Jin Ryu. He has made eight starts on the year, five of them coming against an opponent ranking 12th or better in wRC+. He last pitched on Tuesday against the Red Sox, tossing seven scoreless innings against the fourth-best wRC+ in baseball. Ryu will now look ahead to the Rays which could prove to be a tough opponent (5th in wRC+), but he also shut them out in a previous start this year. He will follow it up with Cleveland and Miami, both raking 24th or worse in wRC+. Ryu will soon find himself on the bad schedule list again, however, as he looks to the White Sox and Red Sox later in June.

