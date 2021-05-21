newsbreak-logo
Amazon Closes Connecticut Construction Site As Nooses Found

By Frank Diez
wabcradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (77WABC) – Amazon is shutting down a construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found there, the Connecticut NAACP and the company said Thursday. The AP first reported the story back in April when Police originally investigated the discovery of six nooses at the construction site. According to a report from USA Today, Amazon is closing the site while security measures are put in place, company spokesperson Brian Griggs said at an NAACP news conference Thursday.

