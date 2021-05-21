Continued Momentum of GuideCX and Onboarding Implementation Platforms Drives Creation of New G2 Category: Client Onboarding

More consumers are primarily interacting with their banks through online and mobile channels than ever before, meaning they are also looking online first when searching for a new FI or additional financial services. These consumers are also coming to FIs’ online platforms expecting to complete application processes virtually. One study found that 8 percent of consumers who were asked to complete onboarding processes by visiting a branch in person or uploading identity documents would rather give up entirely, and 25 percent would head to competing banks instead.