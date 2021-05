Hold on tight because you’re in for some of the most incredible views! Oh, and also food. If you love the diversity of places you explore- choose Greece. With the transfers being very affordable and convenient, you can visit a few islands within a short amount of time. You have a huge variety to choose from- from dreamy and romantic Santorini, to a party place that Mykonos is. Although Greece is one of the most popular travel destinations in Europe, it still has many off-the-beaten track places to explore with no crowds- especially when you want to stay on a budget and travel in a low season.