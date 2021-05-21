newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

'We Have Our Own Standards': Prima Borrows Honest Co's Approach for the CBD Market

By Francesca Billington
Posted by 
dot.LA
dot.LA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxLpk_0a7SpOjM00

Christopher Gavigan — co-founder of the consumer goods empire Honest Company — is trying to bring order to the unregulated market of CBD.

Just weeks after the Honest Company's Wall Street debut, CEO and co-founder of Santa Monica-based Prima is charming investors of his own with a line of pricey hemp-infused serums and supplements.

The company announced a lofty $9.2 million seed-plus round on Friday led by Greycroft, H Ventures, Defy and Lerer Hippeau.

The startup prides itself in sending each formulation through clinical trials and tests with third-party regulators. CBD-infused supplements are currently unregulated by the Food and Drug Administration, leaving manufacturers and retail stores to set their own standards and regulations.

Gavigan is eager for an FDA stamp of approval, which he said will guide retailers currently left weeding through the saturated market of hemp-infused products.

He first launched the company in 2019 as an educational platform about hemp and cannabinoids, the compounds found in cannabis.

Five months later, the brand unveiled a line of dietary supplements, face creams and a "bath gem" that dissolves in hot water. Gavigan called the daily CBD supplement — priced at $45 per bottle of 30 softgels — "the essential nutrient for stress management for everyone."

"Stress, as we all know, is the epidemic of today," he said.

Each product contains CBD extracted from hemp grown on small farms in Oregon, the "Napa Valley of hemp right now," said Gavigan.

In 2020, he and his co-founders helped makeup retailer Sephora develop its own CBD standards to self-regulate new brands and products. That came after companies like Target started introducing "clean" product standards to mark diapers, detergent and cleaning products produced without ingredients dubbed toxic or unsafe.

It's the same approach to consumer goods Gavigan and Jessica Alba took for The Honest Company, which pledges sustainable goods free of 2,500 "questionable ingredients."

Before his stretch at The Honest Company, Gavigan served as CEO of Healthy Child Healthy World, a nonprofit advocating for safer, non-toxic consumer products for children.

"We have our own standards," the chief executive said of Prima. "We've banned over 2,800 ingredients we'll never use. Brands need to have that rigor within their own supply chain and formulation principles."

Prima sells direct-to-consumer and at a handful of retailers — Sephora, Nordstrom, Thrive Market and Erewhon — and will expand to new ones this summer. Prices are steep, but Gavigan said the company is planning to "amend pricing to make our products even more accessible."

dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
697
Followers
1K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Gavigan
Person
Jessica Alba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Goods#Thrive Market#Retail Investors#Cannabis#Prima Borrows Honest Co#The Honest Company#Greycroft H Ventures#Sephora#Target#Nordstrom#Erewhon#Santa Monica Based Prima#Approach#Dietary Supplements#Questionable Ingredients#Pricing#Brands#Cbd Infused Supplements#Manufacturers#Direct To Consumer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Economy
News Break
FDA
Related
BusinessPosted by
dot.LA

FIGS Tops Off Banner Week for SoCal IPO's

In what is partly a reflection of the area's red hot tech scene and also this year's sizzling IPO market, FIGS, seller of fashionable scrubs, became the latest Southern California company to do what is very much in fashion these days - go public. FIGS shares closed Thursday on the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
dot.LA

Could a New FCC Challenge Stop SpaceX's Starlink Launches?

A small California satellite launch company is trying to halt SpaceX's ambitious Starlink internet project, arguing that the rocket company is launching the satellites without a clear understanding of their environmental impacts and without a plan to prevent more trash from cluttering Earth's orbit. Earlier this week Viasat, a direct...
EconomyBusiness Insider

CVS Pharma Adds More Than 150 New Products Under Exclusive Store Brands

(RTTNews) - CVS Pharmacy is expanding its product portfolio by adding more than 150 new products under its in-house brands, including Live Better by CVS Health and two new labels: Fair Trade-certified coffee label Gold Emblem and Goodline Grooming Co., a men's skin and grooming care brand. CVS said the...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Marriott’s New Brand Standard That Should Have Never Been Necessary

What’s the saying, one bad actor spoils it for everyone else? There are over 5,600 Marriott hotels in the US and Canada. There may be more than one bad apple, but only one hotel that recently made news for charging guests a 2% convenience fee to use a credit card. I recall reading the original story and thinking how absurd it was. I spent a number of years in the hotel industry. We hated taking cash. It was a necessary evil, but caused all sorts of problems. Cash creates opportunities for theft, especially when considering the virtual 24-hour operation of a hotel. One person at a hotel front desk late at night with a box full of cash, waiting for someone to show up and rob them? No, thanks. And, multiple cash tills opens up all kinds of opportunities for cash to disappear in an untrustworthy employee’s pocket. During 30+ years in the hospitality industry, I’ve frequently been heard muttering that I’d get rid of cash completely if customers would be okay with it.
Healthpotstocknews.com

Emerald Health Therapeutics Signs Letter of Intent for Product Co-Development Agreement with Prima Botanical Wellness Brand

Proposed partnership would focus on developing innovative, science-backed wellness products. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) ("Emerald") and The Uplifters' Prima, PBC ("Prima"), based in Santa Monica, California, have signed a letter of intent (the "LOI") contemplating joint initiatives to co-develop new cannabinoid-based wellness products for sale in the United States, Canada, and internationally. As an initial step in establishing the relationship, Emerald has made a capital investment in Prima's current financing round of Series Seed-1 Preferred Stock.
Industrybioprocessintl.com

Benefits of Single-Use Standardization: Adopting a Standard Design Approach

It is widely accepted that standardization of single-use designs and assemblies would be beneficial to the biopharmaceutical industry, providing it quickly with simple and economical solutions. Meanwhile, as implementation of single-use technology increases across the biopharmaceutical industry, suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand. That has been evident particularly in current supply issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A widely adopted single-use standardization approach could help alleviate such supply issues. That would not only benefit the industry by helping to ensure timely production, but it also would help patients by increasing their access to the therapies they need.
Marketsthebrockvilleobserver.ca

Cannabidiol (CBD) Cosmetics Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Demand 2021| The CBD Skin Care Company, CBD For Life, Ildi Pekar Skin Care & Spa, Kana Skincare, Leef Organics, L’eela CBD BodyCare, FAB CBD, Elixinol Global Limited, and Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc.

“On Cannabidiol (CBD) Cosmetics Market, Adroit Market Research published a report overview By Size, Industry leading Manufactures, Trends, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast Till 2026 includes XXX+ research pages PDF with TOC come up with a list of figures and tables. The new report on the global Cannabidiol (CBD) Cosmetics...
New York City, NYFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Scrubs maker FIGS soars in healthy market debut

Doctors and nurses aren't likely to be strutting down runways in Milan or New York in their scrubs. But if they did appear in fashion shows, they'd likely wear outfits designed by FIGS, the trendy health care apparel company that went public Thursday. Shares of FIGS surged more than 35%...
Industrywhattheythink.com

Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2026.

"Every manufacturing line up ends with packaging line followed by labelling. As the manufacturing process are being automated the packaging line have also evolved from manual one to sophisticated fully automated packaging systems that requires minimum human interference. This is where advanced packaging technologies, systems and solutions providers offers their products and services. The products include the material handling, aliquoting and disposals in the containers with strict monitoring through computer-controlled systems. The technologies used has been further extended towards increasing the shelf life of the products packed that modifies the atmosphere and put right ingredients in the neck space that enhances the longevity and hence extends the best before date. These systems are highly used in the FMCG and packaged food sector where the mass consumer products are produced.
Electronicsfoodlogistics.com

Processors Palette: Vizit Uses Technology to Bolster Digital Carts

When the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic first began last March, e-commerce saw a major increase in sales. As people stayed home to help the spread of the virus, consumers took to online shopping in order to secure their essentials. According to a March 2020 Bricks Meets Clicks survey, 26% of...
New York City, NYbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Potassium Nitrate Market Revenue & Research Forecast 2022 By – SQM, Haifa, KEMAPCO

Global Potassium Nitrate Market 2021 covering both the industrial and the commercial aspects of the Global Potassium Nitrate Market, the report encircles several crucial chapters that give the report an extra edge. The Global Potassium Nitrate Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Potassium Nitrate research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Potassium Nitrate Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like SQM, Haifa, KEMAPCO, Wentong Group, Tengda Industrial, MC, MC, Yufeng, SNM, Fuyuan Chemical operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
Fitnessvashonbeachcomber.com

LiGenics Reviews: Ingredients That Work or Cheap Supplement?

Finding the best ways of staying fit and healthy is an ongoing challenge for many people. Some people typically spend significant resources trying out the latest, trendy diets as they try to find the best solution to maintaining a healthy weight. In contrast, some people will push themselves to the limit in their workouts while trying to lose weight.
Leominster, MASentinel & Enterprise

United Solutions and Rubbermaid Inc. expand licensing agreement to accelerate growth of several new product lines

LEOMINSTER — United Solutions, a fast-growing U.S. manufacturer of plastic product solutions, on Tuesday announced that it extended its licensing agreement with Rubbermaid Inc., a business of its parent company, Newell Brands Inc., according to a company press release. The agreement expands sales of ActionPacker, Cleverstore, All-Access and Roughneck storage...
Pharmaceuticalsvalleyrecord.com

Lux CBD Oil Review (2021) Trustworthy Ingredients That Work?

Vaping is a way of adding CBD into people’s lives, but some people don’t prefer this method even if they have a desire to improve their health. Not everyone is a fan of vaping. No wonder many people are considering Lux CBD Oil. Everybody seems to love it because it’s easy to use, effective, and affordable.