So much of travel is experiencing news tastes and smells. Coming soon to a taqueria near you in the United States, but only on a limited basis: cicada tacos. Cicadas are fascinating. In North America, these harmless insects spend most of their lives underground, emerging every 17 years or so to mate. 2021 is the year of the cicada, as millions have awoken and males can now be heard “singing” as they look to attract females to reproduce.