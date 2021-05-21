Pet of the Week: May 22-23

Lisa is up for adoption at Rainbow Animal Rescue. She is a young lady that is estimated to be about a year old. She isn’t too sure about a leash, but is super sweet. She is up to date on vaccines and her spay and heartworm test is being scheduled. If you are interested in adopting Lisa, go to rainbowanimalrescue.org and scroll down to the adoption application link. You can also obtain a paper application from the rescue, which is open by appointment only by calling 252-883-6413. The rescue is at 54 Dogpound Road, off 903 near the 4-H facility, first building on the right. Questions about dogs can be posted on the Rainbow Animal Rescue of NC Facebook page. There is an adoption donation which goes to veterinarian care, boarding and transportation. If you would like to help support the work of this nonprofit organization, send checks to Rainbow Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 972, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870. You can see Rainbow Animal Rescue cats at the Roanoke Rapids Petsense store.