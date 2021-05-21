A New Era of Red Sox Triple-A Ball
The sun may have set on the Paw Sox’s reign in McCoy Stadium, but a new era has emerged for the Triple-A Red Sox affiliate as the Woo Sox kick off their inaugural season in the newly-designed Polar Park right in Worcester. Both baseball fans and local businesses have rejoiced in the team’s presence in the city, serving as a clear display of the importance of Minor League Baseball not only to the future of the league, but the cities and towns it resides in.www.pitcherlist.com