A New Era of Red Sox Triple-A Ball

Another day, another brutal struggle for the Red Sox offense, who have now had three straight bad games. That has corresponded with three straight losses, and tonight’s was the most frustrating. This wasn’t just a typical bad day for the offense where they just had nothing going. They had multiple chances, and not only didn’t score but found dumb ways to do it. Whether it was not sending a runner home when they probably should have, or multiple bad baserunning choices by guys who started plays at third base, they shot themselves in the foot. That’s not to take anything away from A’s pitching, because they were fine as well, but the Red Sox made their own bed here.