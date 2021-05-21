newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A New Era of Red Sox Triple-A Ball

By Sarah Griffin
pitcherlist.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sun may have set on the Paw Sox’s reign in McCoy Stadium, but a new era has emerged for the Triple-A Red Sox affiliate as the Woo Sox kick off their inaugural season in the newly-designed Polar Park right in Worcester. Both baseball fans and local businesses have rejoiced in the team’s presence in the city, serving as a clear display of the importance of Minor League Baseball not only to the future of the league, but the cities and towns it resides in.

www.pitcherlist.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanner Houck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#League Park#A New Era#Out For Season#Done For Season#Summer League#The League#The Paw Sox#The Woo Sox#Minor League Baseball#Wonder Bar#Central Mass#The Syracuse Mets#Sharks#Triple A Red Sox#Paw Sox Games#Baseball Fans#Fenway#Outfielder Jarren Duran#Mccoy Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Hustling Cedric Mullins turns popup into a triple vs. Red Sox

It seemed like it was all set up for a Red Sox' comeback. But strange things happen. In this case, the strangest. With the Orioles clinging to a one-run lead in the eighth inning, Cedric Mullins led off the frame against Red Sox reliever Matt Andriese. What happened next was a combination of bad luck for the visitors, and really good base running for Baltimore.
MLBUSA Today

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and prediction

The Toronto Blue Jays (23-18) continue their homestand Thursday with the finale of a three-game series against the AL East rival Boston Red Sox (26-18). First pitch at Toronto’s temporary home of TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., will be at 7:37 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Progress slowed

Arroyo (hand) will not participate in batting practice Saturday after feeling pain during soft toss Friday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Arroyo was originally expected to go on a rehab assignment over the weekend, but he has been delayed by lingering pain. There is still optimism he will be able to go on a rehab assignment some time next week.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Starts in CF

Verdugo started in center field and went 0-for-5 in Friday's 6-2 win over Baltimore. He also swiped his third bag of the season. With Enrique Hernandez (hamstring) on the injured list, the Red Sox have a void in center field, where Hernandez has started 23 times this season. Verdugo is the best defender of the group that could potentially play center field. The other members of Friday's outfield were Hunter Renfroe in right and Franchy Cordero in left.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Mullins' bizarre triple helps O's beat Red Sox 4-1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins raced around the bases for a bizarre bloop triple, Trey Mancini hit a go-ahead solo homer and the Baltimore Orioles four-hit the Boston Red Sox for a 4-1 victory Monday night. The Orioles had dropped their first six games at Camden Yards this season against...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox 1, Athletics 4: Frustration mounting

Another day, another brutal struggle for the Red Sox offense, who have now had three straight bad games. That has corresponded with three straight losses, and tonight’s was the most frustrating. This wasn’t just a typical bad day for the offense where they just had nothing going. They had multiple chances, and not only didn’t score but found dumb ways to do it. Whether it was not sending a runner home when they probably should have, or multiple bad baserunning choices by guys who started plays at third base, they shot themselves in the foot. That’s not to take anything away from A’s pitching, because they were fine as well, but the Red Sox made their own bed here.
MLBchatsports.com

Game 33 Gamethread: Red Sox at Orioles

The Red Sox and Orioles have played two series already this year, with each team sweeping the other in one of them. That, of course, means whoever wins tonight will win all four this weekend. That’s just science. It’s Eduardo Rodriguez taking on Matt Harvey. First pitch is delayed. Last...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Not throwing yet

Seabold (elbow) is not throwing yet, but he is starting to feel better, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Seabold is dealing with elbow inflammation. The injury was expected to be minor, though he it appears it will still be a while before he is able to retake the mound for Triple-A Worcester. He posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.12 WHIP and a 30:10 K:BB across 40 innings with Double-A Reading in 2019.
MLBDaily News-Record

Orioles Beat Red Sox

Trey Mancini hit a homer in the sixth inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the visiting Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Monday night in Baltimore. Ryan Mountcastle, who played in 127 games for Triple-A Norfolk in 2019, hit a homer in the second inning for the Orioles. The first-place Red...
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees Red Sox Rivalry

Posted in Analysis Brian Cashman New York Yankees Yankees Red Sox Rivalry. The Yankees, as they were pummeling the Red Sox, could not have known or cared Boston’s GM was about to be “eliminated” as well. There’s…. stevecontursi August 29, 2019 Leave a comment. Next Friday, the Yankees will invade...
MLBchatsports.com

What’s next for the Red Sox roster?

This has been a strange beginning to the baseball season, which I suppose in itself isn’t strange considering the circumstances of last year that are surely affecting players right now. But a little more than a quarter of the way through the season, there really isn’t a runaway team in baseball. The White Sox are the only team in the game with a winning percentage over .600, and the Red Sox are tied for the second-best record in the American League. That is obviously very good to see, but there is also work to be done on this roster to shore things up and make things run a little more smoothly.
MLBnumberfire.com

Christian Vazquez out of Red Sox lineup for Sunday

The Boston Red Sox did not list Christian Vazquez in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Vazquez will get some rest Sunday. Kevin Plawecki will cover catching duties and bat ninth. Vazquez is having another strong season in 2021. He has 2 home runs, 17 runs, 14...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Colten Brewer: Recalled to majors

Brewer was recalled by the Red Sox on Saturday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Garrett Whitlock (COVID-19) was feeling symptoms after receiving the vaccine and is on the injured list. Brewer will take his place in the team's bullpen and will be set for his first innings in the big leagues this season, if he pitches.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox place Christian Arroyo on the injured list

One of the stories of the start of this season for the Red Sox as they have surprised most everyone with how well they’ve played is the fact that they’ve been relatively healthy. Injuries were certainly a concern heading into the year, but for the most part they’ve been able to avoid anything too serious. Of late, however, we’re starting to see some guys get banged up, and Kiké Hernández was placed on the injured list just a couple days ago. Now, he’ll be joined by Christian Arroyo. The team placed Arroyo on the 10-day injured list with a left hand contusion.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kevin Plawecki not in lineup Monday for Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox did not list Kevin Plawecki as a starter for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Plawecki will sit Monday out with Christian Vazquez taking back over at catcher and batting sixth. Plawecki is projected to make 169 more plate appearances this season in numberFire's models, with...
MLBMLB

Devers steps up to keep Red Sox surging

Boston’s batters needed just a little extra time Sunday afternoon to show the crowd at Camden Yards that no one was hitting the ball better than they are. Rafael Devers drove in three runs -- on a home run in the second inning and a bases-loaded two-run double in the sixth inning -- helping the Red Sox secure their 15th come-from-behind win this season, 4-3 over the Orioles. It was Boston’s fifth win in six games and third straight in the four-game series in Baltimore.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Xander Bogaerts carries Red Sox past A's

Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run home run and finished with three RBIs as the host Boston Red Sox snapped a three-game losing streak and avoided a three-game sweep with an 8-1 rout of the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night. Garrett Richards (3-2) tossed six scoreless innings to stifle the Oakland...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Swats first home run

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.