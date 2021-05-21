Tyler Rogers Is Pitching Backwards
The San Francisco Giants have been the biggest surprise of 2021. To begin the season, FanGraphs had their playoff odds tabbed at 5.7% percent, and at the time of writing, their playoff odds have moved up more than seven-fold to 43.7%. As is well documented, Evan Longoria is having his best season since 2016, and Buster Posey is tracking towards a career year with his bat. But I’m not here to write about their spry-looking veterans, nor their new-look starting rotation. No, I’m here to write about a pitcher holding it down in the back of their bullpen. That pitcher is Tyler Rogers.www.pitcherlist.com