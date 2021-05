Yet another month has passed, and Microsoft is once again releasing its set of Patch Tuesday updates for all supported versions of Windows, including a multitude of Windows 10 versions. For regular users with Windows 10 Home or Pro, only versions 20H2, 2004, and 1909 are getting updates today, and even then, support for version 1909 ends today, so this is the last update you'll get unless you have an Enterprise or Education SKU.