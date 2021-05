Numbers are going in the right direction as infection numbers in both Henry and Stark County continue to decline. RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department joined WKEI to discuss vaccine hesitancy and encourage people who have yet to get the COVID-19 vaccination to do so. The more people who get vaccinated, the less places COVID-19 has to hide. Monday night, May 24th, the Health Department held their first evening clinic, a one shot, Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic and Rae tells WKEI that it was very successful.