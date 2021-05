Young professionals in Kingman have expressed that they feel disconnected from their community, especially for those who relocated to Kingman during Covid-19. Outside of meeting people through work, connecting to other young professionals in the area has been a challenge. Not being familiar with Kingman, many have yet to discover outdoor hiking and biking trails, local dining favorites, downtown boutiques, or how to get involved in local clubs. This is creating high turn-over rates for many local employers as young professionals are leaving due to the inability to connect with their new community.