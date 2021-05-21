Blizzard Working on More than Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, May Share Info “Before too Long”
Blizzard is going through a bit of a rough transition period right now. Granted, Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 were announced at BlizzCon 2019, but both games seem to be progressing rather slowly and recently a spate of high-ranking Blizzard creators, including Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan, have left the company. It’s hard to shake the feeling that something isn’t quite right behind the scenes at Blizzard, and a new in-depth report from IGN’s Kat Bailey delves into the issues the studio is facing.wccftech.com