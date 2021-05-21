Blizzard Working on More than Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, May Share Info “Before too Long”

Blizzard has announced it will be holding a livestream next week to show off some PvP footage from the upcoming Overwatch 2. In the first Developer Update fronted by new game director Aaron Keller (following the departure of long-time director Jeff Kaplan last month), the studio revealed that it will be offering players an extensive look at the PvP side of the game on May 20. Keller will be joined by lead designer Geoff Goodman, art director Dion Rogers and other members of the Overwatch development team as they play through some of the game's new maps and talk on "some of the philosphy behind changes coming to Overwatch 2's PvP."