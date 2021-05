The scandalized National Rifle Association, a target of allegations of financial mismanagement and corruption, is attempting to duck and cover. The maneuver is not working. New York's attorney general in August filed a lawsuit alleging mismanagement of funds by top NRA officials. Among the claims: the organization's funds were used for such personal expenses as charter planes. The lawsuit calls for steep penalties, including the dissolution of the NRA's corporate charter, which would effectively eliminate the organization.