NC attorney general investigating multiple sexual assault claims at Asheville School

By John Le
WLOS.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — State authorities are looking into allegations of sexual assault at Asheville School. A student claimed she was sexually assaulted by another student, and that when she told school officials, the school failed to report the allegation to law enforcement. Several more victims have since come forward,...

