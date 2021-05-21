The Pope Is Going Electric, New Popemobile To Be Based On Fisker Ocean

Are hundreds of electric cars sitting in a lot near Paris because of failed battery systems and barriers to repair? And are these stockpiled electric cars now leaking battery toxins into the ground? No, that's not true: These photos are authentic but the captions attached to them does not tell the true story of why all these identical cars are parked in this lot. The electric cars were part of a pioneering subscription car-sharing system in Paris called Autolib that was run by the Bolloré group. The program began in 2011 and was suspended due to financial issues in 2018. The cars were moved out of Paris to a city about 125 miles away, Romorantin-Lanthenay. The local fire department in Romorantin-Lanthenay has dictated how the cars should be stored on this lot, and the batteries have all been removed. Most of the cars from the Autolib program were refurbished and have been sold to private owners. The cars that were not in condition for immediate resale now belong to two different companies, Autopuzz and Atis Production, who will be in charge of what happens to them next.