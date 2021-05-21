The Pope Is Going Electric, New Popemobile To Be Based On Fisker Ocean
Pope Francis’ new whip will be an all-electric Fisker Ocean converted for papal use. The pope famed for his humble cars will use the EV to send an environmental message. The decision was reached on a recent visit to the Vatican where Fisker’s co-founders, Henrik Fisker and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, had a private audience with the head of the Catholic Church. There, they showed off their vision for an all-electric popemobile.www.carscoops.com