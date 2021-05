This joint statement illustrated the importance given by a growing number of Member States to support a free, independent and pluralistic media landscape, and to uphold freedom of expression and freedom of the press as fundamental human rights. The statement notably payed tribute to the African newspapers journalists who met in Windhoek, Namibia in 1991 and produced a statement of press freedom principles, known as the Windhoek Declaration. On the 30-year anniversary of this Declaration, this joint statement recognized the critical impact of this landmark document, which testified to the international community’s commitment to freedom of the press, and to fostering an enabling environment for journalists and media workers around the world.