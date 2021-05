FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man was injured after a shooting in the city Sunday night. On May 16 at approximately 9:18 p.m., Freeport police officers were sent to the area of S. Chicago Avenue and Iroquois Street for a shots fired call. During the investigation, officers learned that a 22-year-old man had been taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Freeport police.