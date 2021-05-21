Why Scientists Know More About Sexy Plants

Summer is just around the corner and we’ve been getting tons of requests from folks wanting to take advantage of the gorgeous weather and start tree planting projects. We love that so many of y’all are enthusiastic about growing our canopy, but you may want to consider pausing your plans. Here at TreesCharlotte, we don’t have any new planting projects until late September and we recommend that you do the same. So why the long wait? Now would be a great time to get together, enjoy the summer sun, play some music, and build community by planting trees, right? Well, the trees may disagree with you.