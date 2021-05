In March 2020, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took control of our lives with the stroke of her pen. At the time, she assured us her administration’s limitless power was accountable to “the science” and that she would use data to drive her policies. As we emerge from the pandemic, the questions on my mind are: Were the governor’s draconian restrictions effective, and were they actually based on science? Recent statistics and revelations from the Department of Health suggest they were not.