Lebanon in times of change: A look at the media’s role since the October revolution

Ill-served by a faulty constitutional arrangement and a venal political class, the country stands on the brink of collapse. While Lebanon is grappling with the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a financial crisis and hyperinflation, the country’s economy has received yet another blow with Saudi Arabia imposing an import ban on Lebanese agricultural products – a decision that has recently come into effect. To an outsider, Lebanon may seem to be the victim of unfortunate external circumstances. Yet, Lebanon’s politics of disarray and severe economic crisis – the worst since the country’s 1975–1990 civil war – are nothing but the result of political, economic and social dynamics that were set in motion by political decisions and structures adopted in the war’s aftermath. As the country stands on the brink of total collapse, it risks destabilising an already fragile region even further.